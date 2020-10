GBP LIVE TODAY Pound Sterling Extends Gains Above 1.10 vs. Euro, 1.30 vs. Dollar, amidst Latest Brexit De… 12 October, 2020 | The British Pound started the new week on the front foot against the Euro, Dollar and other major currencies amidst an improvement in sentiment towards the UK currency based on a view a Brexit trade deal was on course to be delivered, however nerves are expected to remain elevated ahead of a crunch meeting of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday.

GBP LIVE TODAY Pound Sterling is Best Performing Major of Past Month, But Further Upside against Euro an… 09 October, 2020 | The British Pound is the best performing major currency of the past month owing to a steady rise in odds that the EU and UK will reach a post-Brexit trade deal. However, some analysts are unconvinced this improved optimism towards Sterling is warranted and that investors are under appreciating the prospect of a 'no deal' outcome.