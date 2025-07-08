Tariff Risks and Tax Reform Threaten UK’s Online Gaming Sector

Image © Bank of England

The UK’s online gaming industry, a key segment of the country’s digital economy, is facing rising uncertainty as global trade tensions and domestic policy shifts begin to affect its international supply chains and operational costs.

While digital services have traditionally avoided direct exposure to tariffs, analysts warn that the sector’s dependence on overseas technology providers, particularly in the United States, could leave it increasingly vulnerable to future trade restrictions.

Despite its virtual nature, the online gaming industry relies on a complex network of international partnerships, including software development and payment processing.

Many UK operators source critical online services from U.S.-based firms, raising concerns that any move by Washington to impose tariffs on digital services or software exports could drive up costs.

Smaller firms may find it difficult to absorb these increases, potentially passing them on to consumers or scaling back offerings. Such a move could reduce game variety and innovation, two hallmarks of the UK gaming market.

Larger companies, while more resilient, would still face challenges renegotiating supplier contracts and ensuring compliance with shifting trade regulations.

Online gambling platforms offering live dealer services are seen as particularly exposed.

These platforms often partner with American software providers, meaning any disruption to trade flows could affect the availability and quality of live gaming experiences for UK players.

The UK’s departure from the European Union has already introduced new trade barriers and regulatory uncertainties. In response, some operators have turned their focus to markets such as North America in an effort to diversify risk. However, this pivot carries its own complications, including the potential for trade friction with U.S. authorities.

At the national level, the government is considering merging Remote Betting Duty and Remote Gaming Duty into a single framework. Industry leaders caution that this change could lead to higher tax liabilities for operators.

Such a move, they warn, could discourage investment and push consumers toward unregulated offshore platforms. That would undermine both industry revenues and existing consumer protection frameworks.

With economic and regulatory pressures mounting, analysts say UK gaming companies must adapt quickly. Strategies include diversifying international partnerships, investing in domestic technology, and working proactively with regulators.

"The sector’s resilience will depend on its ability to anticipate and respond to these complex global dynamics," one industry advisor said. "Engagement with policymakers will be critical to shaping regulations that support both growth and sustainability."