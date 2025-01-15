FXGiants Launches Flexible Bonus Initiative for Traders on its FXGiants online trading platform

Image source.

FXGiants has introduced a new bonus initiative aimed at enhancing traders' capital on its online trading platform.

The program includes three deposit bonus options—Bonus Maximiser, Booster Bonus, and Bonus Advantage—designed to cater to varying trading styles and risk preferences.

The Bonus Maximiser offers a 100% bonus on deposits with no cap on the FXGiants online trading platform, effectively doubling traders’ buying power. The Booster Bonus provides a 40% bonus on deposits up to $4,000, while the Bonus Advantage offers a 60% bonus on deposits up to $5,000, balancing risk and reward.

These bonuses aim to provide flexibility and additional capital for traders, allowing them to explore opportunities while managing risk.

A company spokesperson emphasised the initiative's goal to support traders across experience levels with tailored options.

FXGiants’ online trading platform offers access to over 300 financial instruments across asset classes, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, as well as MetaTrader 4, known for advanced charting and fast execution.

Additional features include flexible leverage, the FXGiants online trading platform, competitive spreads, and an educational blog.

Terms & Conditions apply. Bonus cannot be withdrawn.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all of your capital. This offer is made by Notesco IntLimited, registered in Anguilla.

FXGiants is a trade name of Notesco Int Limited, a company incorporated in Anguilla with registration number A000001800 and registered address The Valley, AI2640, Cosely Drive, 1338, AI.