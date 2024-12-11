Fed to Deliver "Hawkish" Cut in Wake of Inflation Data

Image © Adobe Images

The Federal Reserve will cut interest rates, but the language will caution against expecting further assistance anytime soon.

U.S. inflation is firmly rooted above the Federal Reserve's target of 2.0%, but this won't prevent the central bank from cutting rates by 25 basis points next week.

U.S. CPI inflation met market expectations, rising to 2.7% in November from 2.6% in October, making for the fifth consecutive increase.

However, a weaker Dollar and lower U.S. bond yields following the release suggest the market was wary of an upside surprise.

"The rise in inflation is unlikely to stop the Fed from cutting rates by 25 basis points in a week's time. The federal funds rate is still well above the inflation rate, which puts the U.S. policy-makers in a comfortable position," says Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chief Economist at VP Bank.

Money market pricing shows investors are 90% primed for a rate cut next week.

However, with the Fed cutting into a stubborn inflationary backdrop, the tone of the meeting will be important and will be where the market's reaction function lies.

"It is four months in a row now that core CPI has been running at an annualised rate closer to 4% than to 2%. I don’t think that the Fed can ignore this, and markets are underpricing the risk that there is a surprise pause at next week’s meeting. While policymakers’ language of late tilts the odds towards a cut, at the very least, I expect there to be a strong signal towards the possibility of slowing down in the new year," says Kyle Chapman, FX Markets Analyst at Ballinger Group.

The rate cut is 'in the price' of the Dollar and U.S. bonds, but the Fed's guidance is not.

The general rule of thumb is that the Dollar can rise if the Fed pushes back against expecting further rate cuts anytime soon as it awaits further data and the new government's policy announcements.

Indeed, a wait-and-see approach would be warranted given President-elect Donald Trump wants to hike import tariffs, which is inflationary.