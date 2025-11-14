Pound-Euro Falls, GBP/EUR Eyes sub-1.13

Above: Throwback to Chancellor Reeves laying the groundwork for income tax rises. Picture by Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Pound sterling has been volatile ever since plans to ditch a tax rise were reported, with selling pressure picking up again at the start of New York trade.

The pound to euro exchange rate (GBP/EUR) has been volatile in the aftermath of news the UK government won't proceed to raise the basic rate of income tax.

Sterling fell on news as traders feared this meant the UK's growing budget deficit would grow, before recovering most of the losses when London's markets opened.

We're now into the New York session, and selling pressure is building again, sending GBP/EUR back to 1.13 and risking a renewed push to the day's lows at 1.1279.

"GBP weakens -0.3% to 1.3153 against all majors as UK Chancellor Reeves said to consider dropping tax hikes in coming budget. Interbank volumes have overall been running approximately 10% higher than the 30 day average for the morning session," says a note from Citi's FX dealing desk.

The volatility reflects an unease with the way the government is handling its fiscal management, with traders not liking the absence of leadership and focus, while fearing the budget will further harm the UK's slowing economy.

In an extraordinary day of leaks and counter-leaks by the government, we have learnt that:

1) a basic tax hike won't be executed.

2) instead, the government might try and lower tax bands, i.e. an income tax rise via the back door.

3) the Office for Budget Responsibility, the finance watchdog, had favourably altered its economic forecasts, thereby shrinking the size of the blackhole the government needs to fill from £30BN to £20BN.

For the pound, the slow deflation of 2025 looks entrenched and the grind lower isn't over.

💬 "Signs of internal party dissent, potentially impacting Budget decisions and outcomes risks undermining GBP sentiment," says Jeremy Stretch, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets.

💬 "GBP/EUR is becoming the preferred vehicle for expressing bearish sterling views," says George Vessey, analyst at Convera.

"Abandoning plans to raise headline income tax rates and other levies in the upcoming Budget... raises immediate questions over how the government will plug the revenue shortfall," he explains.

💬 "Our desk has seen most action in EURGBP," says a note from Citi, one of the world's biggest prime dealers of FX.

The context to this morning's FX action is a report in the FT that the Treasury told the Office for Budget Responsibility on Wednesday it would no longer pursue a plan to raise income taxes by 2p.

According to the report, Reeves will instead raise revenue by lowering the threshold at which people pay higher rates of income tax.

A "smorgasbord" of smaller measures is reportedly now under consideration, pointing to a messy, multi-pronged attack on earners and the productive sector at the November budget.

By targeting smaller tax sources, Reeves risks shifting taxpayer behaviour and actually receiving less revenue.

These taxes also risk hurting the economy, as did the national insurance tax increase in the previous budget, which has driven up unemployment in recent months.

For the pound, this is a reminder that November 26 is a high-risk event and further weakness is possible.