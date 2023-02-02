Euro Eases from Highs as ECB Hints March Hike Could be its Last

ECB hikes 50bp, promises more

Euro maintains strength

But March could be the final hike

Which could prompt rerating in money markets

And eventually weigh on Euro

Above: File image of ECB President Christine Lagarde. Image: Andreas Reeg/ECB.

The European Central Bank committed to further "significant" interest rate increases as it seeks to combat inflation, however, the guidance offers signs that March could yet see the final hike in the cycle.

The ECB hiked by 50 basis points on Thursday and said in a statement it "expects to raise the further", which is what markets were expecting heading into the February 02 decision.

"The Governing Council will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace and in keeping them at levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term target," said the central bank in a statement.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate (GBP/EUR) was under pressure heading into the ECB decision which came shortly after a Bank of England decision to hike by a similar margin.

The commitment by the ECB to "significant" rate hikes contrasts with guidance from the Bank of England which today dropped a commitment to respond "forcefully" to inflation in future decisions.

For the ECB "significant" is consistent with a further 50bp hike while for the Bank of England, "forceful" is the keyword which equates to such a move.

Therefore, the language suggests the ECB is likely to 'out-hike' the BoE in the coming months, which would potentially keep GBP/EUR under pressure.

But the January guidance also opened the door for some questions to be raised regarding the outlook for ECB rates beyond March.

This line in the statement is of particular interest:

"Governing council intends to raise interest rates another 50bp in March and then evaluate the subsequent path of its monetary policy."

It suggests there is only one further hike remaining in the cycle, which would imply the terminal rate will land lower than the market was anticipating heading into today's event.

If the market brings down rate expectations over the coming days it could deflate the Euro and implies the gap between the ECB and BoE is actually smaller than originally thought.

This could support GBP/EUR over the coming weeks following a soft start to 2023.

Above: GBP/EUR chart showing a turn in direction following the ECB update.

"We flagged the turn in US inflation mid-2022 and were proven right. Slowing inflation allowed the Fed to do a dovish pivot, driving USD lower. Now it's the ECB's turn. The same slowing in inflation is playing out in the Eurozone. Euro will fall," says Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the IIF and former Chief FX Strategist at Goldman Sachs.

The Euro entered February as 2023's second-best performing currency as investors see the ECB pursuing an aggressive path of rate hikes, just as other central banks look to slow down.

But the Euro could be left vulnerable to a retracement if the ECB 'out hiking' narrative is challenged, particularly as the pace of the Euro's recent advance leaves it looking extended against some currencies.

The Euro rose sharply in December after the ECB stated it was ready to step up its fight against inflation with a number of 50bp rate hikes, surprising investors and prompting markets to lift expectations for the ECB's terminal interest rate settings.