Pound-to-Euro Exchange Rate Below 1.12, AFEX think 1.10 Could be Next

Pound Sterling is once again coming under notable selling pressure against the Euro, with the GBP/EUR exchange rate breaking below the psychologically significant 1.12 level over the course of the past 24 hours, and could be on its way to 1.10 according to one analyst we follow.

"Despite a gradual loss of momentum GBP prices have not yet managed to reverse the prevailing bearish pattern here with risk thus for further deterioration before any meaningful low forms," says Trevor Charsley, a foreign exchange analyst at AFEX, a foreign exchange broker based in London.

The break below 1.12 signifies the latest impulse lower in the exchange rate that has been under pressure since early May, when markets started to raise their expectations for a 'no deal' Brexit transpiring on October 31.

The GBP/EUR is now at its lowest level since January 10, and looks to be on course to erase all of its 2019 gains on current trends.

"Studies argue an extension nearer 1.1000 may well prove necessary prior to decent support being found and if values fail to base out thereafter a more directly negative picture could take shape (risking prior/notable 1.0750 lows as well)," says Charsley.

Above: The 'trend is your friend' - it has been one-way traffic lower for Sterling against the Euro since early-May.

The likelihood of a 'no deal' Brexit taking place on October 31 has jumped in the past month, according to economists in a Reuters poll, as most candidates looking to take over as Prime Minister appear to have adopted a tougher stance on the matter than Theresa May's administration.

Frontrunner Boris Johnson has said he would be willing to leave the EU without a deal, and the median forecast for the chance of a disorderly Brexit jumped to 25% in the June 11-14 Reuters poll from the 15% given in May.

We have however made the case that markets might be guilty of overlooking the fact that even though Johnson advocates leaving the EU without a deal, he will only do so should negotiations with the EU fail. He has made it his priority to renegotiate the existing deal.

Of course, the EU might never accept his request to renegotiate, but a flat-out refusal risks making the EU scapegoats for any negative consequences of a 'no deal'.

Looking at the agenda for Sterling for the remainder of the week, the second round of voting for the Conservative Party leadership race takes place today.

In order to progress through the second round of voting, the seven remaining candidates must win the backing of at least 33 Conservative MPs.

The final rounds of voting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

By Thursday, only two candidates should remain who are then subjected to a final vote by the wide Conservative Party membership.

"Brexit uncertainty continues to simmer in the background to the detriment of the pound. Britain is in the process of choosing a new Conservative leader, one that shows Brexit advocate Boris Johnson in the lead. Anything that raises the risk of Britain taking the disorderly, no-deal route out of the EU tends to play out as pound negative. Britain’s week ahead includes influential inflation data Wednesday followed by a Bank of England policy decision Thursday," says Joe Manimbo, foreign exchange analyst with Western Union.