Pound Sterling / Euro Forecasts at Danske Bank Lowered, but it's not just Brexit to Blame

Image © Pound Sterling Live

One of northern Europe's largest lenders has confirmed it is cutting its forecasts for the British Pound against the Euro, and it's not just Brexit to blame.

Instead, analysts Danske Bank say a combination of weaker domestic data, global risk sentiment and European Central Bank (ECB) policy will play a part in a softer GBP/EUR exchange rate going forward.

The call comes as Sterling remains caught in a multi-week sell-off against the Euro: the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate was quoted at 1.17 in early May, but is now presently being traded in the mid-1.12s.

The decline in the Pound is widely attributed to increasing odds of a 'no deal' Brexit taking place on October 31 following the failure of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal to pass through parliament, and her subsequent resignation.

But, Lars Merklin, Senior Analyst with Danske Bank, says there is a large Brexit premium of about 5% already embedded into the Pound, and it will take "non-Brexit drivers to weaken the GBP further over the summer."

"We think markets will downplay the risk of a no-deal Brexit as a driver for the GBP in the period ahead. Instead, slightly weaker UK data, global sentiment and the ECB are new headwinds for EUR/GBP," says Merklin.

According to Danske Bank analysts, the Pound is vulnerable to a deterioration in global sentiment on credit risks: the world economy is slowing amidst an ongoing China-U.S. trade dispute and this could in turn impact on UK assets.

Domestically, the consequences of a prolonged Brexit process on consumer spending and corporate investment threaten to slow the economy. Indeed, recent GDP data showed the UK economy contracted in April as the strong start to the year unwound. Considering the robust UK economy has been one area of support for Sterling, any further loss in economic momentum would likely weigh on the currency over coming months.

Then there is the other side of the GBP/EUR equation to consider: the Euro.

Danske Bank expect the ECB to keep its policy settings unchanged going forward, while at the same time the U.S. Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates.

This should create a divergence in U.S.-Eurozone interest rate dynamics which would favour the EUR/USD exchange rate going higher.

In turn, a stronger EUR/USD would be expected to aid the EUR/GBP higher, ensuring Sterling faces further external pressures.

But, Danske Bank do acknowledge that a key risk to their forecasts are that the ECB follows the U.S. Fed and starts cutting interest rates, "ECB easing in the form of rate cuts or QE and/or further deterioration of the trade war are important downside risks," says Jens Nærvig Pedersen, Senior Analyst with Danske Bank.

A further risk to their view would be a substantial recovery in the Pound should a Brexit deal be secured under the new Prime Minister.

Nevertheless, Danske Bank lower their GBP/EUR forecast to 1.11 from 1.16 for the three-, six- and 12-month time frame. They expect a lower trading range of 1.16 (in case of renewed optimism on Brexit) to 1.0990 (further weakening of data and worsening of sentiment on Brexit).