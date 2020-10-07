Guide: Dollar Outlook and a 'Blue Wave' Democrat Outcome to the U.S. Elections

With weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election, former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic party’s nominee, is currently polling ahead of incumbent Republican president Donald Trump in key battleground states.

But seats in the senate are up for grabs too and should the Democrats snatch control of the senate they will control both the Executive and the Legislature.

This will have significant and far reaching implications for foreign exchange and financial markets from late-2020 onwards.

We look the pieces that must fall together for this particular scenario and present exclusive views from leading investment banks as to where the Dollar might go.

