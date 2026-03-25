Expat Pension Portfolios: Currency Risk Highest During First 5 Years Abroad

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Currency swings in your first years abroad can permanently hollow out your pension portfolio.

For expat retirees, the first five to ten years of retirement represent the 'danger zone' for their pension portfolios.

During this critical window, the order, or sequence, in which you experience investment returns and currency fluctuations dictates the long-term survival of your capital.

Most British expatriates understand that drawing an income during a stock market crash is bad news.

However, if your pension is invested in Sterling and you are spending in Euros, a sudden drop in the exchange rate during your early retirement years can be just as destructive as a global recession.

The Difference Between a Shortfall and Permanent Damage

We have previously covered how day-to-day exchange rate volatility can cause an immediate squeeze on your monthly budget (you can read our article on managing day-to-day GBP to EUR volatility here).

However, Sequence of Returns Risk is not about a temporary budget squeeze; it is about the permanent depletion of your underlying assets.

If you are drawing down an invested SIPP, you are essentially selling units of your investments each month to generate cash.

📈If the Pound is strong, you sell fewer units to generate the Euros you need.

📉If the Pound is weak, you must sell more units to generate those exact same Euros.

If a prolonged period of Sterling weakness happens in Year 1 or Year 2 of your retirement, the mathematics are brutal. Because your portfolio is at its maximum size, and you are stripping out a larger number of investment units just to cover the exchange rate deficit, you are hollowing out your capital base. Once those units are sold, they cannot benefit from future market growth when the Pound eventually recovers.

The Two-Pronged Defence: Strategy and Execution

You cannot control the currency markets, but you can control how your retirement income is structured and transferred. Protecting your portfolio requires a dual approach, combining expert financial planning with specialist currency execution.

1. The Wealth Strategy (Structuring)

To avoid selling assets at a loss, you need structural buffers.

This might involve maintaining one to two years' worth of living expenses in a Euro cash buffer. If the Pound plummets, you stop drawing from your invested Sterling SIPP and live off your Euro cash until the rates recover. Setting up this architecture requires sophisticated expert cash flow modelling to stress-test your portfolio and determine exactly how much you need to hold in reserve.

2. The Currency Execution (Transfer)

Once your wealth manager has determined when and how much to transfer, how you move that money is just as critical. Relying on high-street banks for these transfers often results in poor exchange rates and hidden fees, compounding your losses.

By utilising a currency specialist, you gain access to institutional-grade exchange rates and tools like Forward Contracts, allowing you to lock in favourable rates for your planned withdrawals and protect your carefully calculated cash flow from sudden market shocks.