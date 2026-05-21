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Criminals stole £879.8 million through investment fraud in 2025 alone, an average of £2.4 million every day. That represented a 31 per cent rise on the previous year, with 34,673 people reporting investment fraud to Report Fraud, the national reporting service.

The average victim lost £25,612, often representing pension savings or long-term investments built up over years. Behind each of those figures is an individual who trusted a platform, a person, or a process that was never legitimate.

According to Influere Investigations, a professional and reliable investigative consulting firm specialising in financial fraud and online crime, the scale of the problem is matched only by how poorly most victims understand their options once the fraud has occurred.

How These Schemes Are Built to Avoid Detection

Clone firm fraud is among the most damaging investment scams targeting UK consumers today. Criminals register entities that closely replicate the names, addresses, and FCA firm reference numbers of legitimate, authorised brokers.

The FCA issued almost 5,000 warnings about fake FCA scam operations in the first half of 2025 alone, yet the schemes continue because the impersonation is convincing enough to pass an initial check. A victim searching for the firm's name may find what appears to be a genuine regulatory record, when in fact they are interacting with a fraudulent copy.

Fake forex and copy trading platforms follow a similar model. Contact typically begins through social media, a messaging app, or an unsolicited call from someone presenting as a financial advisor or experienced trader.

A professional-looking platform is provided, complete with account dashboards, live-looking price feeds, and regular account statements. Returns appear strong. Early withdrawals are sometimes permitted deliberately, to build confidence and encourage larger deposits.

The problem only surfaces when a significant withdrawal is requested. At that point the platform introduces new conditions: compliance fees, tax clearance requirements, verification delays, or additional deposits. Communication eventually stops. Influere Investigations notes that this sequence, from credible introduction to blocked exit, is now one of the most consistently reported patterns across UK investment fraud cases.

Why Victims Struggle to Move Forward

The financial loss itself is damaging. What compounds it, according to Influere Investigations, is the structural difficulty of explaining what happened to the institutions that need to understand it.

Most victims hold a significant volume of material by the time they realise the fraud. Chat records from messaging apps. Emails from account managers. Payment confirmations. Screenshots from the trading dashboard. Transaction receipts. That material exists across multiple devices and platforms, in no particular order, with no clear narrative connecting it.

Banks and dispute resolution bodies assess cases based on demonstrated evidence, not accounts of what happened. A folder of unorganised screenshots and a verbal description of events rarely meets the standard required for a dispute to be taken seriously. The gap between what a victim holds and what a formal process requires is often significant, and it is a gap that many victims do not know how to close.

What Structured Investigation Actually Involves

Influere Investigations works with victims at exactly this stage. The firm's process begins with a thorough intake of all available materials, followed by the reconstruction of a verified chronological timeline of events. Each element is cross-referenced and indexed.

Confirmed facts are separated from unverified claims. The output is a formal investigation report that presents the case in a format that compliance teams, dispute bodies, and regulatory authorities can follow and assess without requiring additional explanation.

Influere Investigations highlights that this kind of documentation changes the nature of the conversation a victim can have with their bank or a dispute resolution service. A structured report that connects the sequence of events, identifies the platform's behaviour patterns, and organises the evidence clearly is a materially different submission than what most victims present on their own.

The firm handles cases across the full range of financial fraud types affecting UK investors, including fake forex and trading platforms, clone firm fraud, cryptocurrency and blockchain scams, binary options schemes, authorised push payment fraud, and impersonation cases involving financial transfers.

Recognising When Professional Support Is Needed

Not every fraud victim needs investigative support. But for cases involving significant sums, multiple channels of communication, complex transaction histories, or a dispute that has already been rejected once, professional case organisation can make a meaningful difference to how the situation is assessed.

An independently verifiable signal of the firm's standard is its Better Business Bureau accreditation, held since July 2023 with a current A-rating. As covered by Fintechzoom, the firm's approach is built around documentation clarity and evidence review. The firm's scope is defined by analysis and documentation, not intervention or guaranteed results. What it delivers is a clear, professionally organised account of what happened, in a format that supports whatever steps a victim chooses to take.

For UK investors who have already reported to their bank and hit a wall, a professionally prepared case file is often what moves the situation forward.

For more information, visit influereinvestigations.com.