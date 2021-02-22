Pound-Canadian Dollar Rate Eyes 1.80 as BoC's Macklem Speaks, Sterling's Big Bid Endures 

- GBP/CAD supported at 1.76 with scope for 1.80 into March.

- CAD eyes BoC's Macklem for clues on tapering & FX fears.

- GBP edges higher as bid endures & UK's outlook brightens.

- GBP key to FX reserve recyclers avoiding U.S. Treasury ire.

Above: BoC Governor Macklem. Image © Bank of Canada, Reproduced Under CC Licensing

GBP/CAD spot rate at time of writing: 1.7708

Bank transfer rate (indicative guide): 1.7098-1.7213

FX specialist providers (indicative guide): 1.7443-1.7585

More information on FX specialist rates here

The Pound-to-Canadian Dollar exchange rate is supported at nearby levels and could reach one-year highs in the coming weeks amid a brightening domestic backdrop in the UK, although a Tuesday speech from Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be an important influence on GBP/CAD this week.

Canada's Dollar has risen against low-yielding and safe-haven currencies like the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and Euro while ceding ground to other commodity currencies like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

It's also continued to be overtaken by Sterling, which remained the best performing major currency of 2021 on Monday, enabling the Pound-to-Canadian Dollar rate to rise by more than two percent for the year-to-date.

The Pound-to-Canadian Dollar rate was back above 1.77 on Monday and has not traded below 1.76 since mid-February. Strategists at Scotiabank wrote last week that it could be on route into a 1.80-to-1.85 trading range, while the lower end of that band could be seen as soon as this week or next.

Beforehand however, both currencies and the GBP/CAD exchange rate must first weather a speech from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem who's scheduled to appear before the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce and Calgary Chamber of Commerce at 17:30 London time on Tuesday.

"Canada’s recent data hasn’t been as rosy as that stateside, and having raised their growth forecast in January, the Governor will want to balance that by emphasizing the long road still ahead in terms of closing the output gap. That communications strategy is going to be of particular importance if the Bank tapers its pace of bond purchases in April," says Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets. "We have some Fed speeches on tap, and it’s worth watching whether this generally brighter news starts creeping into any slightly reduced dovishness at the central bank. Our bet is that for now they hide any enthusiasm, in order to lean against the climb we’re seeing in bond yields."

Above: Pound-to-Canadian Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals alongside USD/CAD (blue).

The BoC committed to continue buying "at least $4 billion per week," of Canadian government bonds following January's meeting of the Governing Council in a bid to see Canada's low cash rate passed on to households and companies. The decision came amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections and the reintroduction of lockdown measures that led the bank to warn of elevated uncertainties to its short-term outlook.

"The governor could be asked about strength in the CAD again but we think gains remain largely justified by fundamental developments.," says Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank. "Vaccines are still arriving much more quickly than policy makers had expected just a short while ago but Canada is lagging – badly – behind the deployment rates seen in other countries at the moment. Still, the constructive trend in commodity prices overall plus more supportive yield spreads over the USD leave the CAD looking somewhat undervalued at least against the USD and some catch up seems likely. At the very least, upside potential for the USD looks severely limited."

GBP/CAD Forecasts 2021 Period : Full Year 2021

Details : Consensus institutional forecast targets + max & min targets.

Contributors : Citi, Barclays, Morgan Stanley & more

Provider : Global Reach Partners

Type : Free Download



Please Access Here FX for Businesses Guide Period : 2021

Details : How to hedge, Market Orders,

What a currency broker can offer your business.

Actionables : Free FX review

Provider : Global Reach Partners

Type : Free Download



Please Access Here

January's decision came as a surprise in some parts of the market where expectations for a further interest rate cut had crept higher, especially in light of the BoC's earlier complaints about Canadian Dollar strength. The Loonie was near to multi-year highs against the U.S. Dollar at the time and remained around that level early this week, while the short-term economic outlook continued to be plagued by uncertainties relating to vaccine availability; a dampener on an otherwise robust outlook for 2021.

"Keep an eye on the speech by BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, although we suspect he will continue to send a Fed-like cautious message to the market," says Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING. "We think the time is ripe for USD/CAD to move below 1.2600 – a support that has so far held well."