Pound Supported by Central Bank Bid as Peoples' Bank of China Eyes Win-Win Cooperation 

- GBP/USD, GBP/EUR eyes 1.43 &.1.17, aided by PBoC.

- FX market flows eye win-win cooperation on EUR TWI.

- After FX disrupts economic stabilisers in EU, CN et al.

- PBoC diversification, FX market's dysfunction key now.

Image © Adobe Images

GBP/EUR: spot rate at time of writing: 1.1392

Bank transfer rate (indicative guide): 1.1098-1.1178

FX specialist providers (indicative guide): 1.1226-1.1317

More information on FX specialist rates here

The Pound remained the outperformer for 2021 Thursday, after being aided by the People's Bank of China (PBoC), which may need to lift GBP/USD to 1.43 and GBP/EUR to 1.17 in February or just after if it's activities are to be conducive to the win-win cooperation Chinese diplomats are renowned for.

Chinese foreign exchange reserves managers may be indicating great consideration for the inflation-targeting objectives of their contemporaries, and much more so than many other FX investors, which has been observed by the author over the course of the past week.

Price action in Chinese exchange rates has at all times been consistent with a desire among reserves managers to ease the upward pressure on the Eurozone's trade-weighted exchange rate. Not at any point in this period has Pound Sterling Live observed an instance where USD/CNH has done anything that would adversely prejudice the trade-weighted Eurozone exchange rate, while in many instances, it has moved to offset adverse impacts coming from elsewhere in the Euro exchange rate complex.

Few readers will understand the below graph and what it shows, but the author does, and it is the case that when the above exchange rates behave as they have over the period in which they have, and with the systematic consistency that they have; the chart becomes near-photographic evidence of either the author's argument, or a market bid that is indicative of automatic stabilisers seeking to keep the Eurozone's trade-weighted exchange rate from extinguishing the ECB's inflation pulse.

The implication is that, despite its already large rally thus far, Pound Sterling could have much further to run this month and if-not then, soon after. This is likely not least of all because the Bank of England (BoE) has upside risks to its inflation target at the long end the its forecast horizon, and over a one-to-two year window, an acceleration by Pound Sterling this year will give Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues insurance against any move above the target.

Above: GBP/USD, EUR/USD (orange), GBP/EUR (blue), EUR/CNH (yellow) and USD/CNH (purple).

Shows: Euros sold for Dollars, and Dollars sold for Pounds while Dollars are also sold for Yuan; lifting GBP/EUR while bearing down on EUR/USD and EUR/CNH.

The Pound is the top performing major currency of 2021, in part due to its earlier Brexit-inspired underperformance but also expectations of an economic recovery that comes sooner than in Europe of elsewhere, largely because of a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccinations.

Recent price action comes after the Yuan's relationship and beta to the Euro began to wane in early-to-mid January, following a warning from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, who said on January 13 that she and other policymakers are "extremely attentive" to EUR/USD.

Since then the main Chinese exchange rate has moved in a manner that is indicative of a strengthening relationship between the Yuan and Pound. Thursday was an exception and it's possible that the PBoC's bid will now be less evident in the week ahead - the Lunar New Year holiday in China - and could mean that foreign exchange and broader financial markets will leave investors and traders scratching their heads for a while longer.

There's at least two compelling arguments for why the bank is on a shopping spree in the City of London and likely to remain so during the coming months. First and foremost, China's desire, if-not need to diversify out of the Dollar and into currencies, is a widely held assumption in the market.

China had $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves this January, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Above: The Euro inflation trade using GBP/USD & GBP/EUR as automatic stabilisers. EUR/USD shown in orange.

Diversification and the Chinese custom of seeking "win-win cooperation" in matters of international relations marry well into the second argument, which draws heavily on the constraints imposed upon reserve managers and the market at large by forecasters and speculative investors who frequently demonstrate little regard for the challenges faced by the ECB and Eurozone policymakers. The latter makes an evolution of FX market price action necessary.

To argue against the idea that markets don't really understand the Euro, or have enough regard for the ECB, is to flog an utterly postmortem horse. If this wasn't the case; Pound Sterling Live couldn't have foretold the ECB's concerns on August 14, 2020 and weeks before the bank itself actually spoke. See above.

Euro-Dollar bulls have a recurring vulnerability, which has predictable implications. Europe's economic ailments mean its inflation pulse and the ECB's targets are far from secured, which sees the Euro is unable to appreciate sustainably over anything less than a marathon. But the Euro frequently rallies in what are effectively sprints, threatening to reduce inflation by cheapening the cost of imports, while disregard by the market inevitably leads the bank's expressions of concern to go unheeded.

Meanwhile, other currencies like the Pound and U.S. Dollar, which are underwriting economies where inflation pressures are not in the same kind of deficit or subject to erosive exchange rate trends, often are sold further into an inflationary depreciation. This is a somewhat dysfunctional, yet recurring misallocation of inflation that is already of systemic scarcity in some parts, while being in excess supply or simply well kept in other parts.

Above: Oxford Economics graph shows 5-year inflation swaps. Shows excess inflation pressures in UK and GBP, on target pressures in U.S. and USD, against inadequate inflation supply in Eurozone and EUR.

This makes it difficult for the PBoC to buy more Euros without increasing its allocation to the Pound first, and likewise with the broader FX market., because doing so would exacerbate

The Euro's beta is falling now, and the author thinks it'll continue doing so over the coming weeks and that this should be enough to make EUR/USD a frustratingly boring place for traders to be spending their time. This is necessary not only for a diversification of the PBoC's reserves to continue without prejudicing the public policy objectives of its contemporaries, but also if the automatic stabilisers of major world economies are to actually function while the popular view of a 2021 Dollar depreciation is realised.

Around 22:00 in London, on Sunday 31, January, which is the beginning of the FX week in Asia, the automatic stabilisers of both Chinese and Eurozone economies appeared to malfunction until apparent intervention corrected the problem. This was effectively the Titanic Euro's inability to appreciate at all in trade-weighted terms, which is as much the result of market and forecasters' pessimism about the outlook for Sterling as it is their earlier unsustainable and self-sabotaging appetite for Euros.

It would've been somewhat silly and ignorant of inflation objectives to enter into 2021 looking for the Pound to do little while the Euro goes on rallying against the Dollar, even as the ECB's complaints come more frequent and louder. The author suspects that central bankers are going to teach a lesson this year.

Above: GBP/USD, EUR/USD (orange), GBP/EUR (blue), EUR/CNH (yellow) & USD/CNH (purple). Stabilisers malfunction.

There aren't many other currencies that can help to meaningfully deflate the trade-weighted Euro, and there aren't any at all which have lagged the Euro and others in the manner that Sterling has during recent years.

Not outside of the emerging markets, which are where the party is at when it isn't in Pound Sterling and certain Dollar-to-small currency exchange rates. That's why there might not be be much that is interesting going elsewhere on this side of the 1.17 level for GBP/EUR.

That could only really happen through a Pound-Dollar rally to 1.43, sooner rather than later, and as EUR/USD range trades between 1.1960 and 1.2180.

Without this, the PBoC might struggle to achieve the diversification it's widely assumed to seek and the ECB could be forced to crush the Euro-Dollar rally and risk upsetting U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. This would also upend the consensus outlook for a stronger Euro, and weaker Dollar later in 2021.

Above: The Euro inflation trade using GBP/USD & GBP/EUR as automatic stabilisers. EUR/USD shown in orange.