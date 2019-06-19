Euro-Dollar Rate Forecasts Cut at UBS as Go-Slow Economy Weighs on Single Currency

© European Central Bank, reproduced under CC licensing

- UBS downgrades EUR forecasts, upgrades outlook for USD.

- Sees go-slow economy weighing on EUR as the USD runs ahead.

- Not even Fed rate cuts enough for EUR, as ECB also looking to cut.

The Euro has fallen nearly one percent against the Dollar this week but steeper declines lie ahead according to analysts at UBS, who're looking for the single currency to reach a near-three-year low before the end of 2019.

UBS' reasons for downgrading its Euro-to-Dollar rate forecasts are twofold in that the Swiss banking giant now expects the Dollar to go on rising for longer than was previously the case, and it also sees a go-slow performance from the Eurozone economy holding the Euro down.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its interest rate later this year, which many other analysts have previously suggested would bring an end to an 18-month long rally by the Dollar. In turn the consensus has been for the Euro-to-Dollar rate to rise notably by year-end.

"This, however, does not imply EUR upside," says Bhanu Baweja, deputy head of macro strategy at UBS. "The ECB has also signalled a disposition to ease further if acute downside risks materialise, which would offset Fed easing to some extent."

UBS says the most important factor in determining the outlook for the U.S. Dollar, and by implication the Euro-to-Dollar rate, is the difference between economic growth in the U.S. and that seen elsewhere in the world. And that difference still favours a stronger-for-longer Dollar, and lower Euro.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate at daily intervals, alongside the Dollar Index (purple line, left axis).

Eurozone economic growth picked up from 0.2% to 0.4% in first-quarter of 2019 but surveys have since suggested strongly that the economy turned lower again at the start of the second quarter. Official data for the three months to the end of June won't be available until mid-August.

"The European economy has failed to bounce as we expected; the dollar's unique position as a high-carry 'safe-haven' will take time to erode; trade tensions have resurfaced; and political risk events in Europe are lingering in Q3 and Q4," Baweja writes, in a note to clients.

The Eurozone's early 2019 performance came hard on the heels of a disappointing 2018 year where GDP growth decline from 2.3% to 1.8%. Growth fell by half in the latter part of 2018, with third quarter GDP growth declining from 0.4% to 0.1% and then coming in at only 0.2% in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, U.S. GDP growth rose from 2.2% in 2017 to 2.9% during 2018, although the economy was helped along by a significant package of tax cuts from the Trump White House.

"Convergence to fair value is likely to be a much more drawn-out process than we were expecting," Baweja says. "The key to this is to be found in sluggish Eurozone growth, as re-convergence at lower growth levels will not do the trick."

Above: Eurozone economic indicators. Source: UBS Global Research.

These growth differentials matter to the Euro-to-Dollar rate because they facilitate a continued large gap between interest rates in Europe, which are at zero or below, and those in the U.S. which reached 2.5% in December 2018 after the Fed lifted its cash rate for the fourth time that year.

Changes in rates are only normally made in response to movements in inflation, which is sensitive to economic growth, but impact currencies because of the influence they have on capital flows and their allure for short-term speculators.

Capital flows tend to move in the direction of the most advantageous or improving returns, with a threat of lower rates normally seeing investors driven out of and deterred away from a currency. Rising rates have the opposite effect.

"Further cuts in policy interest rates and mitigating measures to contain any side effects remain part of our tools. And the [asset purchase programme] still has considerable headroom," says Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, in a speech this Tuesday. "All these options were raised and discussed at our last meeting."

ECB President Marion Draghi said in a landmark address from the Portuguese city of Sintra that if inflation does not show signs of picking up sustainably toward the bank's target of "close to but below 2%" then additional stimulus for the Eurozone economy could be required.

This could mean the interest rate environment soon becomes more disadvantageous to the Euro, which might weigh on the single currency if not accompanied by a pickup in economic growth that offers the market hope of higher inflation and interest rates further down the line.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate at weekly intervals, alongside the Dollar Index (purple line, left axis).

"We are revising our EUR/USD forecasts lower to 1.09 and 1.15 by end-2019 and end-2020," Baweja writes. "Macro convergence to lower growth levels is unlikely to offer much solace for EUR. Fed easing can only boost EUR if it takes place in a low volatility environment, and only to a fairly limited extent."

Baweja and the UBS team say the Euro is actually worth something between 1.25 and 1.35 per Dollar in fundamental terms but that there's little chance of the market reaching those levels until the economy picks up, which they initially thought it would do in 2019 and 2020.

UBS has now downgraded its earlier forecast of 1.20 for year-end 2019 to just 1.09, which would be the Euro's lowest level since May 2017. At the same time, it's lifted forecasts for many U.S. Dollar exchange rates and for the Dollar index.

The Dollar index is now expected to end 2019 100.2, up from 97.19 on Wednesday and far ahead of the bank's earlier forecast of 92.5.