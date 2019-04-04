Image © Open Water, Adobe Stock

German factory orders plunged again in February by 4.2% month-on-month after falling by 2.1% in January, according to official data released on Thursday, April 04.

This represents the worst monthly drop since January 2017.

Demand from non-Eurozone trading partners plummeted by 6%, suggesting to us that a sharp drop in demand for German-made goods by a Brexit-strung UK continues to be felt. We reported in January investment bank analysts are finding falling demand from a cautious UK could be behind a sharp slowdown in Eurozone economic activity.

Initial reactions from he analyst community to today's German industrial data suggest there could be further pain to come.

"The industrial recession in Germany is still deepening," says Florian Hense, economist with Berenberg Bank in London. "Sentiment survey export orders suggest that the worst is not over yet as these surveys recorded the worst falls since 2009."

Looking at the surveys, which tend to be more timely than official data, we see PMI new orders recorded their worst falls since 2009. ESI export orders are at their weakest level since autumn 2016.

While German industry is in recession, the services sector has performed better than many economists had expected, and this should provide some support going forward.

However, questions are being asked as to whether the downturn in industry will soon spread to other sectors of the economy.

"Consumption benefits from rising incomes and a resilient labour market. If the industrial recession deepens for much longer, service providers will start to suffer soon, too," says Hense.

According to Hense, "the prospects for GDP growth in Q1 and early Q2 look grim," based on the most recent industrial figures.

The risks to Berenberg's call of 0.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q1 and Q2 "remain clearly titled to the downside," says Hense.

