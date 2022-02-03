Pound Sterling Volatile as Bank of England Offers a 'Hawkish' Hike but 'Dovish' Guidance

Bank Rate up to 0.50%

Quantitative tightening commences

GBP rallies

But Bailey cools excitement in press conference

Suggests Bank will step off accelerator later in year

Disappointing GBP bulls

The British Pound jumped to new post-pandemic highs after the Bank of England opted to raise interest rates again, but the currency's gains were soon reversed after Bank Governor Andrew Bailey struck a decidedly more 'dovish' tone with regards to future rate hikes.

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points, although some members were keen to hike by a more substantive 50 basis points.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 5-4 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points but said those members in the minority preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 0.75%.

That the Bank almost voted for 50 basis point hike signals further hikes are coming, and they might come soon.

Indeed, the Bank could yet meet the market's expectations to deliver 100 basis points of rises by year-end.

The 'hawkish' hike saw Pound Sterling rise across the board:

The Pound to Euro exchange rate rose half a percent to 1.0260, the Pound to Dollar exchange rate rose a further 0.30% to reach 1.3617.

"The pound gained sharply versus the euro and the U.S. dollar on the statements unexpectedly hawkish stance," says Erik Norland, Senior Economist at CME Group.

Above: GBP/EUR at 15 minute intervals, with the UK ten-year gilt yield (orange line).

But the hawkishness did not end with the vote composition: the Bank's all-important inflation forecasts contained in the Monetary Policy Report revealed the Bank now anticipates inflation to be above its 2.0% target over the medium-term.

The first-quarter 2024 inflation prediction reads at 2.1%, and this is assuming a Bank Rate at 1.5%.

This is an exceptionally hawkish projection and could underpin UK yields and exchange rates going forward.

The Bank also said it would proceed with quantitative tightening (QT) - the process whereby it shrinks its balance sheet by no longer reinvesting expiring bonds held in its portfolio.

These bonds were bought under the quantitative easing programme that ended in December, QT is therefore a reversal of this programme and will act alongside interest rates to tighten UK monetary policy.

A further hawkish surprise was the Bank's stated intention to sell corporate bonds - which is a more proactive form of QT. Granted, the corporate bond holding is relatively minor (£20BN) compared to sovereign debt holdings (£875), but it still signals a desire to move at pace.

Indeed, it could signal the Bank intends to raise rates to 1.0% and then begin actively selling corporate bonds.

Concerning the economic outlook, the Bank said UK economic growth would jump again in February and March as the hit from the Omicron episode looks to be relatively limited.

The Bank said underlying earnings growth is estimated to have remained above pre-pandemic rates, and is expected to strengthen over the coming year.

Inflation is forecast to increase further in coming months and test 6% in February and March, before peaking at around 7.25% in April.

This projected peak is therefore 2 percentage points higher than expected in the November Report.

The Bank said any further tightening in monetary policy will depend on the medium-term prospects for inflation and if the economy develops broadly in line with the February Report's central projections, some further modest tightening in monetary policy is likely to be appropriate in the coming months.

Although today's monetary policy report was hawkish, there is something for the doves in that the Bank does all but indicate it will slow down tightening in the future.

This would be consistent with a desire to move early to nip inflation expectations in the bud, without needing to ramp up rates and kill off economic growth.

"Today’s communications from the MPC should prompt investors to reconsider quite how far the MPC is prepared to hike Bank Rate over the next year," says Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, Reuters' and Bloomberg's top-ranked forecaster for the UK economy in 2021.

Tombs explains the MPC thinks that CPI inflation would average 2.3% in the third year of its forecast, if Bank Rate remained at 0.50%, signalling a clear need for higher interest rates.

But it thinks CPI inflation would average 1.7%, if Bank Rate rose to 1.2% by the end of this year and 1.4% by the end of 2023, as investors expected in the 15 working days to January 26.

"Its three-year ahead inflation forecast, assuming market rates, is its lowest since November 2011. These numbers imply that the MPC thinks Bank Rate needs to increase by only 35bp by the end of this year for CPI inflation to hit the 2% target in the medium term," says Tombs.

If the market unwinds its aggressive bets for future rate hikes then the Pound's rally could ultimately stall.

"If, as we continue to expect, GDP growth is sluggish this year and CPI inflation shows clear signs of falling sharply from April onwards, then the MPC seems likely to proceed much more slowly with rate hikes from the summer onwards," says Tombs.

Speaking to the press following the decision Governor Andrew Bailey said the outlook remains uncertain and warned it would be a mistake to assume interest rates are on an "inevitable long march up".

He appeared keen to quell the market's hawkish expectations further by saying rates were not rising because the economy "is roaring away".

Of concern is the impact rising energy prices and inflation will have on consumer spending on coming months, fearing they will act as a headwind to growth.

"It reads more like they are hiking because they feel they have to ... but it’s front-loaded and may or may not be the start of a true cycle. Certainly sounds more data dependent than autopilot to me. If I was long GBP, I would be taking profit here," says Brent Donnelly, CEO of Spectra Markets.

Strategist Viraj Patel at Vanda Research says there are now six back-to-back rate hikes priced in.

"Surely only downside risks to this," he says. "Pain trade of higher short-term rates continues. Not sure how UK consumer handles higher rates + squeeze on incomes. Cue 2023 recession talk".

The Pound's rally that followed the initial decision has therefore been understandably cut short by the subsequent communications from the Bank's governor.