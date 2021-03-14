Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: New Recuperation Range Dominates as Fed Takes Stage 

- EUR/USD trading in 1.1834-to-1.2050 recuperation range.

- After first weekly gain in four follows ECB action on yields.

- As all-important Fed decision set to dominate this week.

EUR/USD spot rate at time of writing: 1.1954

The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate has slipped into a new and lower recuperation range that could become evident in the eyes of investors this week if the Federal Reserve (Fed) succeeds in calming the bond market and squeezing a recent build-up of hot air out of U.S. exchange rates.

Much like many others Europe's single currency ended the week on a stretcher Friday as U.S. Dollar exchange rates rose across the board, most notably against Pound Sterling, although last minute losses were not enough to deprive the Euro of its first weekly gain for a month.

EUR/USD ended the week 0.34% higher for the period and comfortably above 1.19, with its most noteworthy intraday move coming after the European Central Bank (ECB) brought forward bond purchases previously scheduled to take place later in the year as part of its quantitative easing programme.

This was to ensure "financial conditions" remain accommodative and has calmed bond markets while supporting the Euro above its 200-day moving-average at 1.1837 - a likely important level of technical support in the short-term. But that alone may not be enough for the single currency to sustain its upward momentum and not least of all because for the first time in a year, the analyst community is becoming divided in its outlook for the Euro, with increasing numbers now wagering against it.

"QE in of itself by the ECB does not necessarily have EUR negative implications given the positive impact on the periphery. But given the current higher momentum in UST bond yields, spreads are having an influence on FX with the lowest yielding G10 currencies suffering most," says Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. "The potential for wider spreads and bad news on vaccine roll-outs could over the short-term see EUR weaken further."

Hardman and the MUFG team sold EUR/USD around 1.1935 on Friday and are looking for a fall to 1.17 as they expect the Fed will struggle to dissuade investors of the idea that it could lift U.S. interest rates sharply as soon as 2023. The decision is out at 18:00 London time on Wednesday and forms the highlight of the week for the Euro as well as almost all other currencies.

Above: Euro-Dollar with 200-day moving-average (black), 02-year (orange) & 10-year (purple) German-U.S. yield spreads.

"Intraday rallies are now conflicting, but for now while below 1.2014 (September high) downside risk will remain. A close below the 200 day ma will target 1.1750 and the 1.1695/02 support," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank. "This is the 38.2% retracement and the September and November lows. The market is expected to hold here and attempt to recover."

Last week's sign-off by President Joe Biden on a $1.9 trillion financial aid package that includes up to $1,400 of 'helicopter money,' which could reach qualifying households as soon as this week, has lifted market expectations for GDP growth and could help to support already-elevated U.S. inflation expectations. To many this, combined with an increasing momentum in the U.S. vaccination programme, has justified recently increasing market expectations for as many as three Fed rate hikes as soon as 2023.

Source: Nordea Markets.

"We enter the meeting leaning short in EUR/USD," says Andreas Steno Larsen, chief FX strategist at Nordea Markets. "The inflationary consensus is already strong and judging from Google trends, it may even have reached levels never seen since we entered a new millennium. Americans googled “inflation” to an extent that is completely out of level with anything seen before, which could be a signal that consumer prices are actually starting to pick up markedly. Average Joe feels it immediately when goods like food and gasoline start rising."

Investors, markets and some Americans may have overlooked that the Fed is seeking more bang for its buck in terms of its inflation target than is the case with other central banks, which necessitates a "lower for longer" rate stance. The Fed's new average-inflation-targeting framework means it now has to generate even more inflation than was the case previously, or is currently the case elsewhere, requiring a lower-for-longer stance than at other central banks.

Above: Euro-Dollar at weekly intervals with U.S. Dollar Index (orange).

"We doubt that the Fed will want to be seen as ‘adding fuel to the fire’ by encouraging market speculation about a potential withdrawal of its monetary stimulus. We think the FOMC will maintain its cautious inflation outlook even as it presents its upgraded economic projections. Moreover, we believe that the updated Fed dot-plot would largely reaffirm the view that policy rates will remain at their current low levels in the coming years," says Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. "A more dovish-than-expected outcome from the Fed meeting can boost risk sentiment and weigh on the USD."

Investors have evidently forgotten that forecasts for the economy were improving, the job market had bottomed and inflation expectations had recovered the Fed's 2% target when in November 2009 the FOMC surprised the market by announcing its second ever quantitative easing programme. As a result, and despite that last week's fiscal stimulus is big positive for the U.S. economic outlook, it may not be enough to keep the Fed from coming across to the market as 'dovish' in its rhetoric if-not actions.

Source: Credit Agricole CIB.

Expectations for a rising rate signal overlook tightening financial conditions resulting from the stronger Dollar, higher yields and recent declines in stock markets, among other things. This will not necessarily be welcomed by the Fed in light of its new inflation objective. Rising bond yields, falling stock markets and a stronger Dollar have all helped drive 'real' yields higher across the curve and contributed to tighter financial conditions that the Fed may want to rectify this week through its rhetoric, which would be supportive of the Euro-to-Dollar rate.

"EUR/USD has held good support near the 200-day moving average at 1.1830 and the big question is: was that the correction? With US Treasury yields still near 1.60% and a big Fed event risk to come next Wednesday, it is probably too soon to declare that EUR/USD is ready to resume its rally," says Chris Turner, global head of markets and regional head of research at ING, who together with colleagues looks for EUR/USD to trade betwee 1.1834 and 1.2050 this week. "Covid challenges in continental Europe aren’t helping the EUR either, where rising case numbers, slow vaccine roll-outs and doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine are all delaying recovery hopes."