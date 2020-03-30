Euro Slump Helps Pound Sterling Build on Late-March Recovery

A notable decline in the Euro has allowed the Pound to build on its recent recovery, with Monday's 0.75% rise taking the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate back above 1.12 to trade at 1.1260.

The key element in the GBP/EUR exchange rate's advance does appear to be related to the Euro's waning fortunes; the clue being a 1.0% decline in the world's most liquid pair, the Euro-Dollar exchange rate.

"EUR’s five-day streak is set to end through today’s session as the currency makes a move below 1.11 and toward the 1.1050 mark," says Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank. "Domestic developments centred on rising COVID-19 cases and casualties in the bloc—in Spain, intensive care requirements have exceeded the country’s capacity during the weekend—while Eurozone governments have yet to agree on opening up the European Stability Mechanism—which would come to the rescue of those most afflicted peripheral countries, such as Spain."

John Hardy, Saxo Bank's Head of FX Strategy, says the inability of Eurozone countries to agree on an unified response to the economic toll meted out the coronavirus outbreak is a likely driver of the Euro exchange rate complex's relative underperformance.

"Peripheral spreads are pushing back wider this morning after last week’s disastrous EU video-summit. How does Europe get on the same page? Euro may languish until it does – especially versus JPY if risk sentiment comes under pressure again," says Hardy.

'Peripheral spreads', refers to the the difference paid on government debt by the Eurozone's weaker countries (Greece, Spain, Italy) versus the Eurozone's core countries (Germany, France, Netherlands). If the spread on the yields widens it suggests investors demand more compensation for holding the debt of the likes of Spain and Italy, hardly surprising if we consider the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak in these two countries.

Last week saw Eurozone finance ministers try and thrash out an unified response to the economic toll of the coronavirus, with some countries asking that the Eurozone set up a joint bond that would be issued to finance the recovery from the crisis. However, core nations such as the Netherlands are understood to be firmly against such an outcome.

In short, the Eurozone remains divided when it comes to fiscal unity, and this could be a consideration for investors when considering the Euro.

Analysts who watch the options market warn of sizeable expiries in EUR/USD due today, which has been cited by some as being partly behind the decline in value of the Euro.

Indeed, putting a finger on the exact cause of the Euro's weakness at the onset of a new week is difficult to do at the present moment, we do note that month-end is fast approaching and this tends to be a time of large capital flows that can shift currency valuations.

Gauging the scale of the flows, and which currencies will ultimately benefit, is however a difficult task. One analyst we follow says the Euro should actually benefit at the expense of the Dollar at the end of March as portfolios adjust their currency exposure owing to last week's large rally in stocks.

Perhaps this rebalancing will still play out and provide the Euro with some strength over the next 24 hours or so.

Regardless, the declines in the Euro have allowed GBP/EUR to build on the 2.77% advance recorded last week, ensuring Sterling whittles down March's decline to 3.12%.

The month's low was recorded at 1.05195 and it did appear Sterling was en route to breaking the all-time low set in December 2008 at 1.02.