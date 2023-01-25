Pound to Australian Dollar: Aussie Boosted by Jump in Inflation

Image © Adobe Images

The Australian Dollar jumped against the Pound and all other major currencies following the release of stronger-than-expected inflation data midweek.

Financial markets raised bets the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would have to raise interest rates more aggressively after Australian CPI inflation rose 7.8% in the year to Q4 from 7.3% previously, beating expectations for a rise of 7.5%.

This after inflation rose 1.9% in the final quarter, ahead of expectations for 1.6% and a step up on Q3's 1.8%.

The trimmed mean reading - to which the RBA pays close attention - rose 1.7% quarter-on-quarter, ahead of 1.5% expected.

The ABS said the largest drivers of inflation were domestic holiday travel & accommodation (+13.3%), electricity (+8.6%), and international holiday travel & accommodation (+7.6%).

"Australia’s CPI data showed momentum continued to build in domestically driven inflationary pressures in Q4. This cements a 25bp cash rate hike in February and supports our view of another 25bp hike in March," says ANZ Economist Catherine Birch.

The Pound to Australian Dollar exchange rate (GBP/AUD) fell to 1.7329 on the developments, taking bank account international payment rates to around 1.6844, cash and holiday money rates at competitive providers to approximately 1.7173. Competitive money transfer providers are quoting approximately 1.7277.

The Australian Dollar remains 2023's best-performing currency, aided by a reopening of the Chinese economy, strong commodity exports and a robust domestic economy that is consistent with higher interest rates.

2023's top-performing major currency can continue to deliver upside against the Pound and U.S. Dollar according to analysts who believe a strong economy will receive additional support from China's improved growth potential.

"Aussie data supports our long AUD view," says Thomas Flury, Strategist at UBS.

The analyst says the view is emboldened by recent figures that reveal inflation is running hot and consumers remain willing to spend.

Data showed retail sales rose 1.4% month-on-month in November, far ahead of expectations for 0.6% growth while previous estimates were revised materially higher.

"These data have strengthened expectations of another 25 bps rate hike from the RBA next month and pushed back of talk that the central bank could be on the cusp of a policy pause," says Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank.