The South African Rand: Market Mood Turns Cautious amid Disappointing Election Result and Trade Turmoil 

- ZAR volatility rises amid election disappointment, trade tensions.

- Election yields lesser support for ANC than polls had predicted.

- As Trump threatens to increase tariffs on China after talks falter.

The Rand came under the cosh Thursday as financial markets braced for a possible escalation of the U.S.-China trade war and amid signs that support for President Cyril Ramaphosa's reform agenda may have fallen short of that predicted by pre-election polls.

Early indications are that the African National Congress have won 56.9% of the national vote, leaving the Democratic Alliance trailing on 22.9% and the Economic Freedom Fighters on just 9.6% of the ballot.

That's enough for a parliamentary majority and to keep President Ramaphosa in post but it falls short of the 61%-64% support that was tipped by Ipsos for a national ballot where turnout ranged between 60% and 70%.

It also falls short of the 60% threshold that some thought would be neccessary in order to give President Ramaphosa's reform agenda the thumping endoresement it could need in order to go the distance, given the unpalatable choices the government will need to make in the process.

The final result will not be released for another six days but the danger for the Rand is that if majority support for the Ramaphosa administration is only narrow then markets could view him either as lacking a mandate, or as vulnerable to shying away from the tougher decisions.

"Once the results have been officially announced by the IEC (within seven days of the election date of 8th May), the allocation of parliamentary seats based on voter outcomes will occur, while the actual inauguration of the President elect (Cyril Ramaphosa is an acting President) is scheduled to take place on 25th May in the City of Tshwane at Loftus Versfeld Stadium," says Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec Bank.

Ramaphosa faces a long and uphill struggle to right the South African public finances after years of economic mismanagement under the previous ANC leader Jacob Zuma saw borrowing and debt balloon, while economic growth slowed steadily.

South Africa's government now faces having to eliminate its budget deficit while attempting sustainably lift economic growth, at the same time as addressing a range of social challenges and priorities that will all place their own demands on the public purse.

That means a reform process that will be carried out under the watchful eyes of ratings agencies. One which will almost certainly require higher taxes, lower levels of spending, a smaller public sector and a range of possible asset sales.

"The rand will be looking to the election outcome; it may receive support if deemed to support an economic reform agenda," says Shireen Darmalingham, an analyst at Standard Bank. "Risk-off sentiment, prompted by the US president’s further threat of tariffs on China, may limit upside support for the rand this week. We nevertheless expect it to firm to R13.40/$ by year-end, premised on constructive economic reforms, which is significantly stronger than the current consensus of R14.10/$."

The USD/ZAR rate was quoted 0.37% higher at 14.42 during the noon session Thursday and is up just 0.54% for the 2019 year-to-date, while the Pound-to-Rand rate was 0.08% higher at 18.70 and is up 2.4% this year.

Election results could either dent or lift the Rand over the coming days but domestic politics aren't the only factor the South African currency will have to contend with in the final session of the weeks financial markets are braced for an escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that China had reneged on earlier trade commitments and warned that the White House would go ahead with an earlier plan to more than double, to 25%, the tariff rate charged on the country's exports to the U.S. as soon as Friday.

The White House had suspended that earlier plan "indefinitely" on March 01, after China agreed to enter talks aimed at addressing U.S. concerns over its trade practices. But there was always a caveat to that suspension requiring good faith negotiations that culminate in a deal.

Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington for talks over China's "unfair trade practices" Thursday and it still remains to be seen whether an agreement to avoid a further escalation of the grade conflict can be reached.

The White House has already targeted $250 bn of China's annual exports to the U.S. with tariffs since March 2018, with some $50 bn already subject to levies of 25% and the remainder still only subject to a rate of 10%. That 10% rate will increase Friday unless President Trump decides otherwise.

"The global economy is still slowing, slowly. If the US and China give up on trade talks and give global trade another whack, the slowdown will accelerate, probably triggering a broad-based increase in financial market volatility, as well as yuan weakness and with it, broad-based dollar (and yen) strength. So far, the reaction has been largely contained to Asia but China is, obviously, a globally-important economy, not just a regionally-important one and the yuan is a globally-important currency," says Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.