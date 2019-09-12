The British Pound Today: Boosted by ECB Cuts but Running on Fumes

Image © David Holt, Accessed: Flikr, Licensing Conditions: Creative Commons

- GBP lower against most rivals Thursday, now running on fumes.

- GBP cedes ground to USD amid trade detente, rising inflation.

- But turns higher Vs European rivals after ECB fires its 'bazooka'.

- Price actions follows strong start to week on hope of Brexit delay.

- International factors are in the GBP driving seat this Thursday.

- Brexit limbo leaves market looking to 10 Downing Street for cues.

The Pound was lower against most major rivals Thursday but higher against European currencies as the Brexit process remained in limbo and international factors slipped into the driving seat of the British unit.

Parliament is suspended and Prime Minister Boris Johnson busy behind the scenes seeking to pull together the various moving parts needed in order to honour his "do or die" pledge to deliver Brexit on October 31, while constrained by legislation imposed on the executive by the opposition and rogue MPs from within the governing Conservative Party last week.

With the government's hands tied behind its back as far as the exit process goes and meaningful new-news on the path out of the EU thin on the ground, Pound Sterling is being driven largely by developments in the international arena, of which there is no shortage. Sterling was responding to the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision and U.S. inflation figures for in noon trading, as well as the latest U.S.-China trade headlines.

The ECB cut its deposit rate, which is the rate it now charges (used to pay) banks that park money with it overnight, by 10 basis points to -0.50% in line with market expectations. Rates on 'main refinancing operations' and the 'marginal lending' facility were unchanged at 0% and 0.25% respectively.

European bond investors were in the money too Thursday after the ECB said it will buy €20 bn of European debt per month from November 01, without specifying an end date for the program or any details on the division between government and corporate bonds.

Above: Pound Sterling Vs G10 rivals on Thursday.

Markets were said by analysts to be looking for a €30 bn bond program so the smaller value of the purchases should have boosted the Euro although the task of gauging ever-fluctuating investor expectations was complicated in September by a number of influential voices at the ECB who'd publicly advocated against such a move. As a result, some investors might have come to expect even less of the bank by the time the decision was announced.

"Markets initially reacted in a disappointing fashion to the news that the ECB has “only" cut its deposit by 10bp, but as we type short-term yields and the euro are falling. That’s probably the right call. The details suggest that the central bank is going all in," says Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

European bond yields were in decline following the ECB's decision, reducing the attractiveness of the Euro as an investment prospect, which sent the Euro-to-Dollar rate through a key technical support level on its trip lower and enabled the Pound-to-Euro rate to move into the black for the session. Sterling had been lower against all major rivals earlier in the session but turned higher against its European counterparts following the ECB decision.

"Anyone with a passing knowledge of the EZ core inflation data will tell you—we been saying this to clients for ages—that the ECB will struggle to get to 2%, even in the best of times. In short; the ECB is now going all in on achieving what we think is a structurally unattainable inflation target. That is a recipe for more or less permanently negative rates, and potentially even QE in the Eurozone, at least within any reasonable forecast horizon," warns Pantheon's Vistesen. "We can’t wait for Mr. Trump’s reaction to that!"

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at daily intervals.

The Pound was in retreat from the Dollar Thursday as investors tipped their hat to more signs of a de-escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies, while also responding to the latest inflation figures.

Inflation rose 10 basis points and was 1.7% in August, in line with expectations . But core inflation, which is seen by central bankers as a better measure of locally-generated price pressures because it ignores volatile energy items, rose 30 basis points and was an annualised 2.4% last month.

"US tariffs on a widening variety of goods imports from China may be filtering through to higher consumer prices, but do not explain all of the increase," says Nathan Janzen, an economist at RBC Capital Markets. "The US Fed pays more attention to the core PCE deflator, which has held under a 2% rate, but could presumably follow CPI prices higher in the near-term."

The more important core number hit another high last month and remains above the 2% target of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which could complicate its task of justifying a widely-expected rate cut next Wednesday. The bank is expected to cut the Fed Funds rate from 2.25% to 2% on July 18.

Markets have come to expect a series of Fed rate cuts before year-end as an ongoing global growth downturn catches brought on by the trade war with China bites the U.S. economy, and as President Donald Trump heckles the central bank from the virtual sidelines of his Twitter account, baiting it with relentless criticism in the apparent hope that it'll help to keep the economic expansion going by reducing borrowing costs for companies and consumers.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

"The yuan may be a more important determinant of where the euro goes than today's main event, the ECB meeting," says Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. "Our forecasts look for more yuan weakness coming in due course as tariff increases feed through but unless the euro falls on today's ECB moves, we've probably seen the low for now."

Societe Generale's Juckes sees the possibility of a stronger Euro in the short-term, and a lower Pound-to-Euro rate by implication. However, his reasoning relates more to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade war. These saw President Donald Trump announce late Wednesday that an increase in tariffs on around $111 bn of Chinese goods exported to the U.S. each year will be delayed for two weeks from October 01.

Previously, the tariff increase was due to take effect on the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's Peoples' Republic, which will be celebrated with a military parade and range of other events next month. Trump's decision followed the Tuesday announcement of a Chinese exemption from retaliatory tariffs for some U.S. goods and as expectations of a breakthrough in October talks aimed at ending the trade conflict begin to mount once again.

"President Trump continues to dictate the market's mood as much as anything else does. By acquiescing to Chinese request to delay the imposition of the latest round of import tariffs, he has added a little more fuel to the bond market correction, a little more fuel to the equity rally and a little more fuel to FX trends which see the yuan lead trade-sensitive currencies higher , while the yen goes the other way. The sun is still shining on risk sentiment because the President still has his sunhat on," Juckes says.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

President Trump imposed a 15% tariff on the remaining $300 bn of Chinese exports to the U.S. that are not yet covered by punitive levies, with around half of those levies going into effect on September 01 and the rest scheduled for December 15. The decision came at the same time the U.S. increased the tariff charged on $250 bn of Chinese exports, from 25% to 30%, although this increase is delayed until mid-October.

"I would expect the people screaming “Trade Deal Now!” will of course see an imminent trade deal in all that. True, this is better than nothing. Yet getting a real deal done from here within the parameters both sides have set will be akin to threading a needle on the back of a galloping horse wearing thick riding gloves. Nonetheless, once again we will have to watch markets play out the “It’s all good; it’s all good; oh dear, it’s not!” news-cycle," says Michael Every, a strategist at Rabobank.

Positive trade headlines have put a floor underneath the U.S. Dollar, calling a halt to the earlier rally in the Pound-to-Dollar rate. However, and beyond the current session, focus will inevitably return to the Brexit saga that's still being written in Westminster.

Brexit is in limbo again as markets await the next moves from Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as a Supreme Court verdict on whether the current suspension of the parliamentary session, rules around which are a matter of Royal Prerogative, was lawful. An adverse ruling in the case next week could see the government forced to recall parliament.

"There was a sign of compromise in talk of the whip being returned to the 21 rebel Tory MPs," Every says. "We also saw the Tory party shoot down the Brexit Party’s offer of an electoral pact. Many will breathe a huge sigh of relief on that front. Yet that Boris/Toff-Fibbentrop Pact did at least suggest a path to a working UK governmental majority if and when a new election is held – now even that isn’t assured and potentially five more years of this chaos looms."