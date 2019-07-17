The Canadian Dollar Today: Inflation Data and BoC in Focus

Image © Bank of Canada, Reproduced Under CC Licensing

- CAD advances on USD and GBP ahead of June inflation data.

- Market looks for CPI to retreat back to the BoC's 2% target.

- Seen offering option of BoC cut if Fed axes U.S rates steeply.

- USD/CAD eyes support but GBP/CAD collapse not over yet.

The Canadian Dollar was on its front foot Wednesday ahead of inflation data for June which could yet weaken the seemingly unassailable grip of the Loonie on the top spot in the G10 league table for 2019, although some analysts say the Pound is likely to continue giving ground to its North American rival.

Canada's Dollar has cemented its grip on the top spot in G10 during recent weeks after pulling more than 3% ahead of the nearest contender, the Japanese Yen, for 2019 but a steep anticipated fall in inflation during June is now expected by some to constrain the currency in the days ahead.

Consensus is looking for Canada's main inflation rate to have fallen by 0.3% in June which, when combined with statistical effects, is expected to take the annual rate down from 2.4% to 2% for last month. That will leave inflation sitting on the 2% target of the Bank of Canada (BoC).

The three measures of core inflation preferred by the BoC are also expected to average the 2% target, down from an average of 2.1% in May. Core inflation removes volatile commodity items like energy and food from the goods basket so is thought to better represent domestic trends in price pressures.

"According to a Bloomberg survey, headline CPI should decelerate, although all core measures (preferred by the BoC) should stay above the 2% target range mid-point. This should allow the BoC to stick to a neutral stance, keeping any USD/CAD rebound broadly limited. Today, we expect the pair to stay range-bound and consolidate below 1.3050," says Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING.

Markets care about inflation because it is the outlook for consumer price pressures that dictates central bank interest rate policies, and it's changes in the relative rate outlook which drive the capital flows that govern exchange rates.

Above-target inflation, and signs that price pressures are building from any level, often get markets contemplating the odds of whether an interest rate hike is on the horizon and lift the Canadian Dollar a lift. But the opposite is also true.

Above: Canadian Dollar performance Vs G10 rivals in 2019. Source: Pound Sterling Live.

"We think it would take a major CAD-positive outcome from today’s Canadian CPI report to break [USD/CAD] support. Expectations are that total CPI inflation (for June) will decelerate to 2.0% from 2.4% in May and that the average of the 3 ‘core’ CPI measures will decelerate to 2.0% from 2.1%. The expected inflation deceleration would allow the BoC to cut by 25bps in September if the Fed were to cut 50bps in July," says Stephen Gallo at BMO Capital Markets.

The BoC emphasised risks to the economic outlook last week but stuck to its guns as far as its guidance goes, signalling that no change in its interest rate is likely in the short-term. It says the 1.75% cash rate is "accomodative" for the economy and that it will pay particular attention to "developments in the energy sector and the impact of trade conflicts on the prospects for Canadian growth and inflation" when making future interest rate decisions.

Financial markets have been betting the Bank of Canada will stand apart from the G10 crowd this year by keeping its interest rate steady even as the Federal Reserve (Fed) across the southern border cuts U.S. borrowing costs steeply, although some local analysts have said that exchange rate concerns could force the BoC to follow suit.

Changes in interest rates are only normally made in response to the inflation outlook, which is sensitive to growth, but impact currencies because of the influence they have on capital flows and their allure for short-term speculators.

Capital flows tend to move in the direction of the most advantageous or improving returns, with a threat of lower rates normally seeing investors driven out of and deterred away from a currency. Rising rates have the opposite effect.

Above: USD/CAD rate shown at daily intervals.

"The outlook for relative central bank policy is dominating and the CAD remains fundamentally undervalued relative to our estimated equilibrium (USDCAD 1.2599) based on interest rate differentials and oil prices," says Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank. "We are medium-term CAD bulls anticipating continued gains toward levels last seen in mid October however we acknowledge the potential for near-term consolidation."

A solid set of retail sales figures for June took the market by surprise Tuesday and threw a lifeline to a struggling U.S. Dollar, leading some to the USD/CAD rate could now find support amid a period of sideways consolidation.

However, Wednesday's data will come with the Pound under intensifying pressure against all of its developed world rivals, with losses driven by mounting fears over the exact path the UK will likely take out of the European Union.

The Pound had carried a fractional gain over the Canadian Dollar as recently as late April as both currencies vied with each other for the top spot in G10 but subsequent developments in the Brexit process and the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May eight weeks or so ago changed all of that. It's now down more than 7% for 2019.

"The weight of significant technical negatives and a strong and persistent underlying downtrend suggests the move lower is no, yet complete. Risks now are clearly tilting towards an overshoot to the 1.57/1.58 area, tested in 2016/18. There is no real support points to pick out on the chart between current levels and the 1.58 area," says Eric Theoret, a technical strategist at Scotiabank.

Above: Pound-to-Canadian-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals.

Many analysts are suggesting there are more losses ahead for the Pound. Both candidates to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May have recently hardened their language about negotiations with the European Union.

Frontrunner Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt have said the so-called Northern Irish backstop in the current EU withdrawal agreement must goor the UK should contemplate leaving the bloc via a 'no deal' Brexit.

Most notably Jeremy Hunt, a Theresa May ally, has recently adopted the mantra that the backstop must go and that a 'no deal' Brexit should "remain on the table". He's been joined in his newfound position by another May cabinet stalwart, the work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, who until recently was one of the most vociferous opponents of walking away from the talks and a key advocate in cabinet of a 'people's vote'.

Now, Boris Johnson is floating the idea that an early general election could be a good idea, which has further rattled the Pound because it would risk handing a mandate for a 'no deal' Brexit to government if one has not already been implemented while also threatening installing opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in 10 Downing Street. Corbyn is a controversial candidate for PM in the eyes of the market given his socialist ideology.

"Sterling remains a broader under-performer and is liable to remain weak while Brexit uncertainty persists. Note EURGBP is trading well above 0.90 this morning," says Scotiaban's Osborne, in a note to clients Tuesday.