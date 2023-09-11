Australian Dollar in China-flavoured Boost against the Pound

Image © Adobe Stock

Commodities, stocks and risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian Dollar benefited at the start of a new week amidst a retreat in the Dollar and some positive data out of China.

Data showed China's inflation returned to positive territory in August, while the country's new bank loans jumped by more than expected last month, reflecting signs of economic stabilisation of the major commodity consumer.

The Australian Dollar tends to benefit in such an environment owing to Australia's significant raw material export exposure to China. The Australian Dollar-U.S. Dollar exchange rate is a sizeable 0.90% higher at 0.6434 at the time of writing Monday.

The Pound to Australian Dollar was meanwhile 0.40% lower at 1.9463, marking the lowest level for the exchange rate since August 11.

New loans made by Chinese banks rose 1,360.0BN yuan in August, outstripping expectations for a reading of 1,200.0BN and making for a marked improvement on July's 345.9BN.

But it was signs of easing deflation pressures that provided the market with a boost at the start of the new week with China reporting CPI inflation rose 0.1% y/y in August, up from a deflationary -0.3% in July.

Deflationary trends can be associated with a soft economy and the price growth reported in August would hint that perhaps the worst of the recent slowdown is has come to pass.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) meanwhile retrieved the yuan from a 16-year low by setting the strongest official midpoint fixing – as compared with market expectations – on record.

The Australian Dollar has a positive correlation with the yuan and the developments only aided the firm start for the antipodean currency at the start of the new week.

But sentiment was further aided by a broad retreat in the U.S. Dollar - itself a pro-risk development.

"The seemingly unstoppable dollar run is being dented this morning by two currencies that had all but contributed to consolidating USD strength until now: the yen and the yuan," says Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist at ING Bank.

Pesole explains the Bank of Japan's Governor Kazuo Ueda released an interview where he said policymakers may have enough information by year-end – if wage

inflation continues – to make a decision on unwinding some monetary stimulus.

"The market reaction to this has been significant. The overbought USD/JPY is falling and testing 146.00, and the benchmark JGB yields are at 0.70% despite the BoJ deploying the loans-for-bonds programme to curb yields," says Pesole.

The move weighed on the Dollar across the board, aiding pro-cyclical currencies such as the Aussie.

The Australian Dollar meanwhile looks to be entering a short-term trend of strength against the Pound that could extend to the 1.93 level this week.