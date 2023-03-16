Pound Still Firmly Below Parity against the Euro and Dollar. when Buying Overseas Travel Money at UK's Largest Airports

Image © Adobe Stock

Foreign exchange dealers at Heathrow Airport are offering euros and dollars at below parity, despite the spot level in both exchange rates being significantly higher.

As of March 16, the spot rate for converting pounds into euros was quoted at 1.1380, however, Travelex was offering a rate of 0.9330.

For converting pounds into dollars, the market exchange rate was at 1.2073 but the retail rate was set at 0.9910 at the Travelex kiosk.

Travelex has exclusive rights to selling currency at the UK's largest airport with the rates on offer reflecting the lack of competition in the space.

By way of comparison, competitive online cash and holiday money providers were offering rates of 1.1248 on euros and 1.1933 for dollars.

UK airports typically tender exclusive rights to currency providers for a fixed period following a successful bid.

The sky-high rates reflect, to a great degree, the elevated costs of renting space in an expensive retail location.

However, a lack of competition also means the margin charged on foreign exchange can be elevated far beyond the market price.

For travellers, the rates underpin why planning holiday money purchases ahead of time saves significant amounts of money.

For comparison, the other major currencies on offer were going at the following rates:

» The Swiss franc was going for 0.8820 to the pound (spot: 1.1223).

» The Polish Zloty 3.9650 to the pound (spot: 5.360).

» The Qatari Riyal 3.389 to the pound (spot: 4.3914).

» The Swedish Krona 9.760 to the pound (spot: 12.7780).

» Turkish Lira 16.594 to the pound (spot: 22.923).

» Indian Rupee 77.174 to the pound (spot: 99.798).