Pound Sterling Awaits Supreme Court Verdict, holds Ground vs. Euro and Dollar on Signs of Ongoing Efforts to Reach a Brexit Deal

Above: Tusk, Johnson on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Image courtesy of Number 10 Downing Street, Gov.UK

- Supreme Court ruling at 10:30

- Any volatility in Sterling to ruling tipped to be short-lived

- Johnson to meet Ireland's Varadkar in New York today

- Brexit negotiations yet to reach a breakthrough

- Expect currency traders to adopt wait-and-see approach to Sterling

The British Pound was seen consolidating against the Euro, U.S. Dollar and other major currencies ahead of the ruling by the UK's Supreme Court on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament was lawful.

The ruling by the highest court in the land is due at 10:30 B.S.T. and could have implications for the government's current Brexit plans, and therefore could hold some potential volatility for Sterling.

"If the government loses the case, it will be up to the courts to recommend a subsequent course of action, and we could see MPs returning to the House of Commons earlier than the currently-scheduled 14 October. This could give them additional time to tighten up some of their rules to prevent Boris Johnson from seeking a No-Deal Brexit," says Ned Rumpeltin, European Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities.

There could be some potential support for Sterling in such an outcome as the currency has rallied over recent weeks as markets accounted for Parliament's successful attempts to block the Prime Minister seeking a 'no deal' Brexit option.

Ahead of the ruling, the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1312, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is at 1.2423: both pairs might be off their recent multi-month highs, but the trends in both instances are higher.

Some foreign exchange analysts have suggested Johnson would be under pressure to resign if the court rules against him, however we are highly sceptical of this view. Indeed, it is reported by The Sun this morning that Johnson has no intention to resign if the court finds against him.

"If on the other hand the Government wins, this leaves risks elevated that the government prorogues Parliament again in the last days of October as the country heads out of the EU," says Rumpeltin.

A Government win could therefore be interpreted as being negative for Sterling, but we look for any market reaction to today's ruling to be short-term in nature.

It is arguable that Parliament has already done all it can to prevent a 'no deal' Brexit, and giving MPs additional time to sit might not actually shift the landscape a great deal.

"Both sides likely have strategies prepared for each outcome, and this decision may not affect Brexit negotiations much ahead of the 31 October deadline," says Rumpeltin.

Indeed, for us the significant developments for Sterling will come out of EU-UK negotiations which have offered the currency some further upside impetus over recent days.

The 'mood music' from the EU side has certainly improved, with the EU agreeing to reopen negotiations and agree to the UK's demands to have the issue of the Northern Ireland border 'backstop' replaced by alternatives.

On the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly Johnson told European Council President Donald Tusk that movement and flexibility were needed from the European Union if a Brexit deal is to be reached, a British government spokeswoman said.

Johnson and Tusk discussed progress in talks between the EU and UK on finding an alternative to the Irish backstop, the spokeswoman said.

"The prime minister emphasised that in order to secure a deal we will now need to see movement and flexibility from the EU," she said, adding that the leaders had agreed to keep in touch over the coming weeks.

Following the meeting, Tusk said there was "no breakthrough," but neither was there a "breakdown" and that there remains "no time to lose".

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to meet Johnson on Tuesday, and said on Monday he would not accept "any halfway house" short of legally binding assurances on the Irish border according to RTE.

Varadkar told journalists his message for Johnson “is the message (that it has been) all along: the bottom line is that we need a legally binding assurance of no hard border, and the all-island economy can continue ... we won’t accept any halfway house," Virgin TV News reporter Gavan Reilly tweeted.

Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, with UK Brexit negotiator Stephen Barclay repeating the need to reach a deal that excludes the 'backstop', saying his government needs an agreement Parliament would pass.

Speaking in Prague after meeting the Czech interior minister, Barclay also said his country was committed to leaving with a deal because doing so without one would be disruptive.

"The teams are meeting again this week because both sides recognise that is in both interests to secure a deal. So that is what we are working on but it has to be a deal without the backstop," Barclay said.

However, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday it was difficult to see a way to break the Brexit impasse as Johnson's demand to drop the backstop was unacceptable.

"I am sure you understand this is unacceptable," Barnier said of dropping the backstop, during a news conference in Berlin alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

EU sources said no proper alternative for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland that ensures the integrity of the EU single market and customs union has been proposed yet by the UK.

"Based on current UK thinking, it is difficult to see how we can arrive at a legally operative solution which fulfils all the objectives of the backstop. It is in a very sensitive and difficult phase," said Barnier.

What is clear is that negotiations are ongoing, and there is political will.

Foreign exchange traders are likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach to Sterling in the current environment, and it is therefore probably not surprising to note that the Pound is trading close to the mid-point of a long-term range against the Euro.

We expect more of the same until some real clarity emerges.