Pound Sterling Forecast "a Fair Bit Weaker" vs. Euro, Dollar Over Coming Weeks

Pound Sterling stabilised Tuesday after a volatile start to the new week but the British currency is on the verge of another slide that could soon take it all the way down to January's lows, according to analysts from multiple financial institutions.

Market concerns over the trajectory of the Brexit process had been rising for weeks now but escalated on Friday when Prime Minister Theresa May announced her pending resignation, setting off a process that has created scope for a 'hard Brexiteer' to lead the government.

Thirteen Conservative Party MPs are now vying for the nominations of their parliamentary colleagues ahead of voting that's set to begin in June, although only two of them will make it through to a grassroots membership ballot. The winner inherits the party and 10 Downing Street.

The contenders' views on how best to get the UK out of the EU before an October 31 deadline are top of the agenda for both the parliamentary party as well as grassroots members.

Should analysts be right and the political uncertainty surrounding the leadership race idoes prompt declines to 2019 lows, then there remains a chunky amount of selling ahead.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.2658 at the time of writing, the January low is set at 1.2442 while the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1338, the January low is at 1.0998.

Some candidates including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom have all hinted they could pursue a 'no deal' Brexit rather than support PM May's proposals or a request further extension of the Article 50 period.

Former Brexit minister Dominic Raab has said the UK must get on and leave the EU, even if that means without a deal.

Meanwhile foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has come out against such a thing, claiming it would be "economic suicide" for the party.

Meanwhile, serving cabinet ministers like Amber Rudd are said to be attempting to block Boris Johnson's candidacy over his Brexit views and MPs like Dominic Grieve have threatened an attempt to bring down the government if a future leader attempts to leave without a deal.

Other candidates including the secretary for international development Rory Stewart have come out strongly against a 'no deal' exit.

As a result, 'deal or no deal' is the fault line upon which the leadership battle will be fought.

"A big election win for the Brexit party echoes the UKIP success in 2014 – which prompted Cameron to buy-off the UKIP vote with the offer of a Brexit referendum. Tory PM leadership candidates are therefore being dragged to the right again - making a 'no deal' Brexit more likely. Cable vulnerable to 1.25 again," says Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING Group.

Above: Pound Sterling performance against G10 rivals in May.

The buildup to PM May's resignation and the uncertainty thrown up by it helped knock Sterling off its perch as the best-performing currency in the G10 universe for 2019 last week.

Sterling to be Weighed Down Over Summer

Many voters who backed remaining inside the European Union in the June 2016 referendum now turning to a resurgent Liberal Democrat party while leavers turned out in force for Nigel Farage's newly-minted Brexit Party at last week's European elections.

This now threatens to drag the two main parties further away from the so-called centre ground, with Conservative leadership candidates under pressure to support a 'no deal' Brexit and the Labour Party appearing to be eyeing a shift toward naked support for another referendum and remaining in the EU.

"The European election results in the UK highlight a growing support for both hard Brexit and pro EU parties in the UK. With Theresa May set to resign as PM soon, uncertainty over the future of the UK’s relationship with EU is high. Ongoing uncertainty around Brexit will continue to weigh on GBP," says Kim Mundy, a strategist at CBA.

The next steps to selecting a new Conservative leader will firstly see Conservative MPs nominate their preferred candidates, with nominations closing in the week of June 10.

What follows is a successive rounds of votes that will whittle the field down to two, this should be completed by around the end of June.

Hustings with local Conservative associations around the UK then take place ahead of a vote.

The party membership will then deliver a result ahead of the summer break and a new Prime Minister should be in place by mid-July.

Tactical voting by remain-supporting MPs in the parliamentary process could easily see grassroots members being furnished with a Hobson's Choice when it comes to the Brexit views of a new leader.

In other words, the grassroots might end up with a choice between an openly remain-supporting MP as the next leaders, or one who always claimed to be a 'eurosceptic' when an election was near but who ultimately campaigned and voted to remain in the referendum.

However, such a thing would further risk the party's position with the electorate at a time when there's a significant risk of a no-confidence vote in the government leading to an early general election.

That would expose the Conservative Party to an electoral challenge by both the Brexit Party and Liberal Democrats.

One of those parties wants to leave the EU via the 'no deal' route while the other has made no secret of its intention to overturn the referendum of June 2016, while both have proven popular with voters on their respective sides of the Brexit divide.

"The rise of the Brexit Party seems to be hardening the view that the Conservative Party can't afford to fail to deliver an exit from the EU. Of course, the standoff between those who want to leave without a deal if necessary and those who would rather stay than leave without a deal, will remain in place but the Pound could be a fair bit weaker by the time either side is forced into a rethink. There's upside to EUR/GBP towards 0.90, and downside in GBP/USD to 1.25 as a result," says Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.

EUR/GBP at 0.90 gives a GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.111.

Some analysts have said a 'no deal' exit would send the Pound close to parity with the Euro, while a cancellation of Brexit might yield substantial gains for the currency.