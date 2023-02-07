Pound to Dollar Rate Boosted after Fed's Powell Says Financial Conditions in Sweetspot

"It's good that were are seeing the labour remain strong but at the same time that we are also beginning to see wages starting to come down" - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate rallied late on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said U.S. financial conditions have adjusted themselves into what is something of a sweetspot for the bank since last Friday's blockbuster non-farm payrolls

Dollars were sold widely after Chairman Powell told the Economic Club of Washington that ongoing increases in interest rates remain necessary and that a restrictive level of rates will be maintained over a "significant period" but that financial conditions are now in a much better place than they were.

This is after the non-farm payrolls report for January cast the U.S. labour market in a robust light and prompted Fed Funds rate futures to price-in a 5% to 5.25% interest rate peak that is in line with the December Federal Open Market Committee forecasts.

"It's good that were are seeing the labour remain strong but at the same time that we are also beginning to see wages starting to come down," Chairman Powell told David Rubenstein, President at the Economic Club of Washington and a former colleague at The Carlyle Group.

However, he also cautioned that it's likely to take "until into next year" before inflation falls back near to the 2% target and warned "it is possible we will have to raise rates more than is priced-in" if the dinsinflation process currently underway is interupted by a renewed upturn for inflation in between.

Above: Initial reaction of Pound to Dollar rate shown at 15-minute intervals alongside USD/CAD, EUR/USD.

Holding up the return of Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation to the 2% target are price increases in the non-housing part of the services sector - the core domestic economy in other words - and "there remains a long to go" in order bring it down from the most recent 5% level.

But Chairman Powell was also sanguine about financial conditions including bond yields and recently-declining Dollar exchange rates.

There were also choice words in relation to the latest congressional clash over the notorious U.S. government debt ceiling, which has recently led the U.S. Treasury to resort to "extraordinary measures" as a means of maintaining day-to-day government spending.

Day-to-day government spending includes the payment of wages and salaries for a vast army of civillian workers who face the risk of furlough if the federal government is forced to choose being paying workers's wages and rolling over the nation's debts.

"This can only end one way and that's by Congress voting to raise the debt ceiling so that we can pay all of our bills," Chairman Powell said on Tuesday.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

"No one should think the Fed has the ability to shield the financial markets or the economy from the consequences if we don't," he added.

Tuesday's remarks and last Friday's payrolls report came just days after the Fed Funds rate was lifted by 25 basis points to 4.75% in a decision that Chairman Powell said would likely be followed by something like "a couple" more of the same kind of increase.

Two more quarter percent increases would lift the Fed Funds rate to 5.25%, in line with December's Federal Open Market Committee forecasts, meaning the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates may already have been priced as close to perfection as is possible for the time being.

"If a string of upside data surprises in the US were to be realized, then market pricing for terminal rates could soon move higher again, which should benefit the Dollar," writes Sid Bhushan, an economist and FX strategist Goldman Sachs, in a Tuesday research briefing.

"Indeed, the move higher in the last couple of sessions (after Friday’s (February 3) NFP) has been notable. In contrast, currencies such as EUR and GBP may have headwinds in the near term if the market moves to price the ECB and BoE's desire to slow the pace of hiking," he adds.

Above: Pound to Dollar rate shown at daily intervals alongside USD/CAD, EUR/USD.