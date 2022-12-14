Pound to Dollar Rate Retreats From Highs as Federal Reserve Signals a Higher Terminal Rate

Image © Adobe Stock

The Dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points and lifted its projections of where it expects interest rates to settle at the end of the hiking cycle in 2023.

The 50bp move was expected, but the hike to the projections was more forceful than was expected.

The Dollar rose in the minutes following the release of the decision, confirming a 'hawkish' tinge to the outcome.

Updated projections show members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) - the interest rate-setting body - now see the terminal resting point for rates at 5.1% in 2023, up from 4.6% in September.

Image: Federal Reserve.

The market's reaction was by no means massive, but stocks nevertheless came off their highs and went into the red.

Another potential surprise to markets was the scope of upgrades to the Fed's inflation forecasts (3.5% vs. 3.1% in September) which is in itself a signal that more hikes are required.

Growth forecasts were also cut as the impact of higher rates and persistent inflation prompted a recalculation of the economy's future path.

"Powell and the FOMC have raised rates by the expected 50bps points, but what has caught markets on the hop has been the downgrade to GDP forecasts for 2023 and a higher rate of inflation by the end of 2023," says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

Two officials now see negative GDP growth in 2023 as the overall growth projection is lowered by 0.5%.

In the minutes following the decision the Dollar index - a broad measure of USD performance - rose back to 103.89 and the Euro pared a recent advance to go back to $1.0653.



The Pound to Dollar exchange rate (GBP/USD) rose to 1.2377, taking bank international payment rates back down to approximately 1.2130 according to our data, competitive cash and holiday money providers were offering approximately 1.2257 and competitive international payment providers quoting around 1.2340.

Above: GBP/USD at one-minute intervals showing post-decision price action.

"Renewed optimism in global markets – in large part tied to hopes for a Fed 'pivot' – pushed the US dollar down against most major currencies last month. But with a global recession on the horizon, we continue to think that the dollar rally will resume as 'safe-haven' demand intensifies in the coming months," says Jonas Goltermann, Senior Markets Economist at Capital Economics.

The Dollar is nevertheless in a short-term downtrend which extended after data showed U.S. inflation cooled for the second month in a row, suggesting it has peaked.

This has allowed the Fed to consider slowing down the pace at which it hikes rates.

It was this rate-hiking cycle that powered the Dollar higher in 2022, therefore expectations that the cycle will be ending on the near-term horizon have challenged that rally.

"The statement reiterated the need to take into account the lags with monetary policy works as well, and we expect to see enough progress in cooling activity to require only one additional 50bps rate hike ahead, which would bring the ceiling on the fed funds rate to 5.0%; slightly below the median projection," says Katherine Judge, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

The projections confirm rate cuts will fall due in 2024.

"We expect US dollar weakness to continue in 2023 given our out of consensus view of more aggressive rate cuts by the Fed in the second half of 2023 than by other central banks," says Georgette Boele, Senior FX Strategist at ABN AMRO.