Pound to Dollar Rate Tests 1.16 as USD Drubbed by Rallying Renminbi 

Image © Adobe Images

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate climbed further in the mid-week session to reach its highest level since the middle of September after the Chinese Renminbi surged and the U.S. Dollar fell across the board following reports of intervention from Beijing that appeared to lift all G20 currencies.

Sterling traded briefly around 1.16 against the Dollar after climbing from 1.1450 on Wednesday as it extended a two day rally that has lifted it from the 1.1058 trough reached shortly after former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was declared the winner of the Conservative Party leadership selection on Monday.

This was after Reuters reported that large state-owned banks in China had been instructed to sell Dollars in onshore and offshore markets late on Tuesday and in the middle of a Wednesday trading session that saw China's Renminbi feature as the top performing currency within the G20 grouping.

"For around one hour yesterday the value of the USD tumbled, in a move that knocked the DXY dollar index around 1% lower. The falls in the greenback have been extended this morning as US treasury yields continue to decline," says Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

Above: Pound to Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals alongside USD/CNH. Click image for closer inspection.

The Renminbi's outperformance is unusual because it tends to be a lower 'beta' or lower volatility currency than others though Sterling has a strong correlation with it and so often tends to mimick the twists and turns in USD/CNH.

Wednesday's Renminbi rally was followed by widespread declines for the Dollar that have extended a rout dating back to the afternoon hours on Tuesday.

"What’s caused this USD weakness in the last hour is quite unclear – it’s a pretty aggressive intraday move but something to be faded given the state of global growth here," says Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura.