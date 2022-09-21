Pound to Dollar Rocked by Fed Rate Hike

Above: File image of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dollar surged and stocks fell after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again and warned significant further tightening would be needed to quell inflation, but these volatile market moves ultimately reversed in the hours following the decision.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate fell to a new post-1985 low at 1.1235 at one stage as investors dumped stocks and sought the safe-haven and high-yielding greenback.

The Dollar was stronger across the board, taking an even larger chunk out of the Euro which was down by 1.30% on the day at one stage.

Both European currencies have since recovered:

Above: GBP/USD and EUR/USD at 15-minute intervals.

The 75 basis point hike was as expected but the general thrust of the Fed's guidance on the need to hike further prompted the initial bid.

The median dot plot for the end-2022 was raised to 4.4% from 3.4%, this implies another 125bp hikes over the final two meetings.

The 2023 median dot moved some 80bp higher from June's forecast, suggesting the Fed will end its hiking cycle at 4.6%.

Image courtesy of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"The Fed’s messaging of restrictive rates for longer is evident, as the 2024 median dot was raised from 3.4% to 3.9%, while the newly incorporated 2025 projection suggests only 1.7 percentage points of interest rates will be unwound from next year’s peak over the following two years," says Simon Harvey, Head of FX Analysis at Monex Europe.

The thrust of the Fed update is therefore consistent with ongoing USD strength and the initial volatility seen in the wake of the event should ultimately settle and trends that the Dollar will likely reassert.

"No let-up in the hawkishness," says Ian Shepherdson, Chief Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The real interest here is in the new forecasts. The Fed has slashed this year’s growth forecast to just 0.2% (Q4 to Q4) from 1.7%, and the 2023 forecast has been cut to 1.2% from 1.7%."

Regarding inflation forecasts, the Fed raised their 2023 inflation forecast by 0.2 percentage points 0.4pp for next year.

The forecast for 2024 is unchanged at 2.3%, and the first estimate for 2025 is 2.1%, "so no return to target over the next 3-1/4 years," says Shepherdson.

The Dollar is likely to remain supported given the ongoing determination of the Fed to keep hiking, therefore any knee-jerk weakness could prove short-lived.