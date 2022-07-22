Pound to Dollar Rate Recovers 1.20 after Grim Business Surveys Burden USD

Image © Adobe Images

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate reclaimed the 1.20 handle again in the final session of the week after the latest U.S. business surveys appeared to give European counterparts a run for their money on the downside, sending U.S. Dollar exchange rates lower ahead of the weekend.

Sterling made several attempts at recovering 1.20 against the greenback this week and was unable to hold that higher ground for very long on each occasion but the Pound to Dollar rate was given another opportunity on Friday.

This was after S&P Global's PMI surveys of the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors surprised on the downside of economist expectations and significantly so in relation to the all-important services industry, which appeared to fare even more poorly than Europe's equally significant manufacturers in July.

"Excluding pandemic lockdown months, output is falling at a rate not seen since 2009 amid the global financial crisis, with the survey data indicative of GDP falling at an annualised rate of approximately 1%," says Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Above: Pound to Dollar rate shown at 15-minute intervals alongside EUR/USD and U.S. Dollar Index.

The purchasing managers' index for the dominant U.S. services sector signalled the sharpest fall in output from that part of the economy since May 2020 with a 5.7 point decline that was far larger than anything seen in the equivalent European surveys on Friday morning.

"The survey data is bad! US and European PMIs overnight along with Philly Fed yesterday show a business community that now expects the worst," says Brent Donnelly, president at Spectra Markets and a veteran currency trader.

"With global soft data moving uniformly and rapidly weaker, the base case has to be that US employment and inflation is about to turn aggressively weak," Donnelly said on Friday.

Strength in the economy has been one of two significant drivers of U.S. inflation and the aggressive interest rate stance adopted by the Federal Reserve as a result, which was the catalyst behind the Dollar's sharp rally against all currencies during recent months.

Above: Pound to Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals alongside EUR/USD and U.S. Dollar Index.

Moderating the economy's strength is the only way in which any central bank could hope to bring inflation back down to more desirable levels and this is a task that has generally been left to them by governments.