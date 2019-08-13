Pound-Dollar Rate to Hit Post-referendum Low in 2019 Even Without 'No Deal' Brexit, says Westpac

© IRStone, Adobe Stock

- GBP stabilises but new lows await in September says Westpac.

- As a strong USD is set to force GBP and others lower for longer.

- GBP to hit new post-referendum low even without 'no deal' Brexit.

The Pound stabilised early in the new week but nascent stability will soon give way to renewed losses, according to analysts at Westpac, who forecast the British currency will hit a new post-referendum low over the coming months even if parliament is succesful in preventing a 'no deal' Brexit.

Sterling received a boost in the Monday and Tuesday sessions as markets welcomed a report from The Times claiming lawmakers can prevent the government pursuing a 'no deal' Brexit at the end of October, which arrested a multi-week slide in the British currency. But the Dollar is set to get even stronger in the months ahead, Westpac says, which will drive the Pound-to-Dollar rate down to a new post-referendum low and levels that are historically rare.

Westpac is looking for the Dollar to advance to new highs for the current economic cycle as the global economic impact of President Donald Trump's trade war with China is laid bare, prompting central banks in Europe and elsewhere to cut interest rates further from already-low levels. The world's two largest economies have slowed in the last year as business confidence and investment became hindered by tariff fight between the pair, but other economies have been hit much harder than either protagonist.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate at daily intervals, alongside the Dollar Index (orange line, left axis).

"The Sino-US trade war has had an outsized effect on Europe’s open economy versus the more-insular US – total external trade equates to 51% of GDP for the Euro Area compared to 27% in the US. Subsequently, European investors are likely to look to redeploy capital overseas again," says Elliot Clarke at Westpac. " Even after our forecast three cuts in the federal funds rate to 1.375% at December, US treasuries will remain a high-yielding safe-haven asset, further aiding the US dollar."

Europe's economy is weakening and the European Central Bank (ECB) preparing to take its deposit rate further below zero at a time when the UK economy and Pound Sterling are transfixed by the Brexit debacle in parliament, which has prevented the Bank of England (BoE) from lifting its own interest rate and could yet necessitate a rate cut from a level that is barely above the 0.5% level that prevailed for almost a decade after the crisis.

With borrowing costs as low as they are in Europe and the UK, the returns offered to investors who own government debt from either of the two are paltry in comparison to those available in the U.S., where the Fed lifted its own cash rate four times in 2018 and nine times since the end of 2015, before cutting the Fed Funds benchmark just once by 25 basis points to 2.25% in July. That's driving capital flows away from the Pound and Euro, toward the U.S. Dollar.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate at weekly intervals, alongside the Dollar Index (orange line, left axis).

"Aiding the US dollar trend over the coming 12 months will be ongoing turmoil in the UK," Clarke says. "The UK has a hard-line leader for Brexit negotiations with little, if any, room to negotiate a better deal than the one repeatedly voted down by UK Parliament. Another exit date extension, a general election, or worse, a no-deal exit come November are therefore growing possibilities."

Already-paltry returns for investors and the supposed October 31 Brexit day are expected to keep the Pound under pressure during the months ahead. The end of October will either see the UK forced by lawmakers into another delay of the Brexit process, or usher in a 'no deal' Brexit, so long as the European Commission maintains its current stance that it won't renegotiate the EU withdrawal agreement.

Clarke and the Westpac team say the uncertainty over the future political path of the UK will further scupper the Bank of England from raising its interest rate and take "a material and lasting toll" on the economy. Westpac forecasts the UK economy will grow 1.2% in 2019, down from 1.3% last year, and that the Bank Rate will remain at 0.75% until at least the end of 2020.

"We have reduced our range-low for GBP/USD to USD1.18 at September 2019, after which Sterling only lifts to USD1.26 by end-2020. Note the above forecasts are still predicated on a deal being reached in the December quarter to nullify the threat of a no-deal Brexit," Clarke warns. "The risks to this view are sizeable and growing by the day. We must therefore emphasise that Sterling could find itself at a much lower level than our central forecast over the coming year."

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate at monthly intervals, alongside the Dollar Index (orange line, left axis).