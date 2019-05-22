The U.S. Dollar Today: Federal Reserve Minutes in Focus

© Xiong Mao, Adobe Stock

The Dollar was higher against many rivals Wednesday, and the Pound-Dollar rate lower, as markets wait for minutes of the May Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting to provide clarity on the U.S. interest rate outlook.

A slowing global economy and Federal Reserve interest rate that is 1% higher than its closest G10 rival could be the only things stood between the safe-haven Dollar and much lower levels, given how analysts have relentlessly forecast downturn for the U.S. currency this year.

However, the Fed's March suggestion that it doesn't intend to raise U.S. interest rates in 2019, given the outlook for global growth, was taken by the market as not only a sign of unease about the outlook for the domestic economy but also a signal that a rate cut could be on the way.

Since then Fed chair Jerome Powell has been seen pushing back against the idea that an interest rate cut is on the way but so-far financial markets are still attempting to call his bluff. Wednesday's minutes, due for release at 19:00 London time could help provide clarity.

"Given the external environment, we doubt these minutes alone will do much to alter market pricing of a 25bp Fed cut by year-end, but equally it would be a big surprise were the minutes to add fuel to easing expectations. Thus we see them as a neutral to slightly dollar positive," says Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING Group.

Above: ICE Dollar Index shown at weekly intervals.

With the top end of the Fed Funds rate set at 2.5% and the nearest G10 rival offering a cash rate of only 1.5%, which the market also expects to go lower over the coming months, the Dollar has proven resilient in the face of speculation that have brought about steep losses in other circumstances.

Many analysts now say that an actual rate cut from the Fed, as well as signs that other central banks around the world are coming closer to lifting their interest rates, will be necessary for the Dollar index to meaningfully decline from near multi-year highs.

"Look for the latest round of FOMC meeting minutes to echo sentiments that Fed Chair Powell offered up in his post-meeting press conference – namely that “transitory” factors were likely to blame for the recent deceleration in inflation. RBC economists believe the Fed remains on hold through the 2020 Presidential election," says Sue Trinh, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Other factors are also propping up the greenback, most notably the U.S.-China trade war, which escalated this month when President Donald Trump lifted from 10% to 25% the tariff charged on $200 bn of imports from China.

That was in response to China allegedly backtracking on commitments made earlier in negotiations aimed at addressing its "unfair trade practices". President Trump is now threatening to impose a 25% tariff on all of China's remaining exports to the U.S., which clock up to roughly another $300 bn each year.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

"USD is trading near the top of its recent range. Concerns the US‑China trade conflict worsens is supporting USD. Bloomberg reports the US is considering blacklisting up to 5 Chinese surveillance companies. This would see the restriction on Huawei extended to include leading companies in video surveillance," says Kim Mundy, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Dollar strength has been a significant source of downward pressure on the Pound-to-Dollar rate, but it's not the only factor to have driven the British currency close to it's December low relative to its U.S. rival.

The Pound has been under the cosh this last week as calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May grow louder ahead of a fourth vote on her EU withdrawal proposals scheduled for the week of June 03.

"GBP is looking very vulnerable once again as it becomes clear PM May’s ‘new deal’ will find very little fresh support in parliament. A disastrous Tory showing at upcoming elections will heap pressure on PM May to leave early. A very difficult internal & external environment, plus light positioning, suggests GBP could slide to 1.25," warns ING's Turner.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals.

Sterling has incurred losses throughout May leading the British currency to cede its earlier crown as the G10 world's best performer in 2019 back to the Canadian Dollar.

The catalyst for this week's sell-off was the PM's decision to offer opposition MPs an opportunity to force a further Brexit referendum and to dictate the terms of the future UK-EU customs relationship if they support a bill aimed at ratifying her EU withdrawal agreement.

The pitch to Jeremy Corbyn's opposition Labour Party has so-far gone down like a cup of cold sick on the Conservative Party backbenches and risks seeing the PM lose even more of her own MPs than she gains from the opposition on the fourth attempt at securing a majority for the withdrawal treaty.

Further losses are a risk because an eviction of PM May from 10 Downing Street risks handing Brexit supporters control over the Brexit process, as the Conservative Party membership strongly supported an EU exit in the referendum and have been up in arms this year over May's Brexit proposals.