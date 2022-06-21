Spotlight: Correlation Between Oil and Currency

Image © Adobe Stock

You might have heard oil prices often being discussed on the news in great detail. Whilst you may have some understanding or knowledge of why it is such a valuable resource, you may not be aware of just how closely it is tied to currency, the global economy, and even things like the foreign exchange markets.

Oil prices can have a massive impact on all of these markets, and they often fluctuate both ways, meaning that a link has been formed between the two, which economists and analysts now follow very closely for their own reasons. If you want to keep yourself updated on the global economy and see what factors affect it and which ones make it run, then oil is a great resource to turn your attention towards and see how it is being used around the world. To learn more, keep reading below!

Why is Oil so Valuable?

To start, it’s worth considering why oil is such a valuable commodity in this day and age and why it is such a sought-after resource. Oil, or more specifically, crude oil, is one of the world’s most heavily traded, naturally found resources and has now been a core factor of many economies for many, many years.

On average, it is estimated that the global oil trade is worth about $4 trillion and makes up about 3.8% of all global GDP. With those sorts of numbers, even if you don’t know the details just yet, it isn’t hard to imagine why it’s able to impact economies as heavily as it does. It is just worth that much!

Oil and USD

Now that you have a better idea of just how valuable oil is and what sort of numbers come into play with it, it’s worth looking at oil in relation to the US dollar because it is likely that you’ll often come across the two in close connection with one another.

Typically, when giving a quote for crude oil, the US dollar is the currency used, and this is a system dating back to around the 70s after the Bretton Woods standard had collapsed. The collapse paved the way for what is now commonly known as the petrodollar system, in which the US dollar saw its rise as the currency against which the world’s reserves were traded. Over time, it took off to the point where those producing the oil and those purchasing it were selling using the US dollar, and this is true even today.

Trading for oil and quoting in US dollars is great for the US, but sometimes it isn't so beneficial for other currencies. A universal system is a great way for things to run smoothly as everyone will be trading using the exact same currency. However, when the dollar fluctuates, it may cost some countries more money than usual for the same amount of oil, and this is also a significant factor that affects the crude oil trading market.

Producing & Exporting Oil

As we’ve mentioned before, we can often find correlations between oil prices and a country’s economy, particularly if they are a producer of oil, as it will more likely than not be a commodity they wish to trade with other countries.

As expected, these countries may also become very dependent on high oil prices. So, if there is a collapse at any point, it will undoubtedly affect their currency, and the decline will only negatively impact their economy. Countries such as Saudi Arabia or Russia, for example, are some of the biggest producers of crude oil. Therefore, a collapse in oil prices will most certainly also show a correlating drop in their economy, which will usually contrast with the US dollar.

As of 2022, The US remains one of the largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia comes in second, and Russia follows in third. Now that we've looked at the fact that this is a game that is played in the millions and above, it is evident that such countries who rely so heavily on the price of oil can take a big win and improve their currencies. They are also prone to suffering losses quite badly if prices take a big hit at any point, showing us the apparent correlation between oil and money around the globe.