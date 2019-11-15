New Zealand Dollar Rally Quashed amid Possible Pushback from RBNZ

Image © Adobe Stock

- NZD chops back more of RBNZ gain on rate setter comments.

- RBNZ said to eye slower activity, sees Feb meeting as "live".

- Comes after RBNZ holds cash rate, prompting repricing of NZD.

- RBNZ has long harboured concerns over NZD currency strength.

- And decision to hold had drawn buying interest from the market.

The New Zealand Dollar recovered earliers losses Friday after comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) were said to have weighed on the Kiwi in the overnight session, with the bank appearing to push back against the market response to Wednesday's interest rate decision.

New Zealand's Dollar had chopped back more of its gain over the greenback and other rivals in the final session of the week on reports of a possible RBNZ pushback against the market's bullish reaction to Wednesday's surprise decision to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1%.

The Kiwi is still up by 1% for the week this Friday even after having erased around half its earlier gain, although the currency is down 5% for 2019 against the greenback and 6.5% against Sterling.

"Reserve Bank of New Zealand assistant governor Hawkesby says they expect soft activity for the remainder of 2019 and that the February rate decision is `live'. Various RBNZ speakers are actively hedging their relatively upbeat economic assessment from earlier this week when the central bank kept rates on hold. NZDUSD should edge back to the pre-RBNZ levels near 0.6325-35 in the near term, and then below 0.6300," says Per Norr, a spot FX trader at UBS.

Above: NZD/USD rate shown at hourly intervals alongside Pound-to-Kiwi rate (orange line, left axis).

Friday's price action was said to have been driven by comments from Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby, who's reported to have reiterated that the bank already anticipates slower economic activity into year-end before saying the February decision remains 'live' and so could yet produce a rate cut in the event that the economic outlook turns for the worse. Pound Sterling Live couldn't immediately confirm or otherwise verify those comments but Governor Adrian Orr did himself say plenty overnight.

"When we talk about unconventional monetary policy and fighting slowdowns, it is of course important to take a step back and look through the gloom: we are not in a recession, and we expect the economy to recover over 2020. It is possible that uncertainty could clear up in the coming year if there is closure on the topics of Brexit and trade tensions. We are readying ourselves if we need to act further," Orr told a panel at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Orr told fellow central bankers and academics in the early hours of Friday the RBNZ is still beavering away at developing contingency policy measures that can be relied on if a darkening of the economic outlook forces the bank to fire its last interest rate bullets at any point. With the cash rate already at 1%, there isn't a lot more room for the bank to cut so its been exploring 'unconventional measures' that are now seen as a byword for quantitative easing.

The RBNZ left the cash rate unchanged when markets were looking for a cut to 0.75% to make for the fourth in 2019. It acknowledged a dire year for the domestic and global economies but tipped an improvement in 2020 before promising further action in the event that a recovery doesn't materialise. The bank, which has a long track record of 'jawboning' the New Zealand Dollar lower during times of strength, also said the weaker Kiwi is useful "offset to the weaker global economic environment".

Above: NZD/USD rate shown at daily intervals alongside Pound-to-Kiwi rate (orange line, left axis).

"Like the AUD, the NZD is expected to trade in line with risk sentiment. While some improvement may be in store, the NZD has a challenging domestic narrative due to headwinds from expected changes to bank capital requirements. We expect the RBNZ has more to do, which will keep the NZD under pressure," says Daniel Been, head of FX at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). Financial markets had been pricing on Tuesday, a 100% probability of a rate cut to 0.75% by February 12, the date of the RBNZ's first interest rate decision next year. The market-implied cash rate for February was 0.75% ahead of the latest decision but had risen to 0.93% by Thursday morning, explaining this week's sharp rise in the New Zealand Dollar. But the upward repricing of the RBNZ rate outlook has been stopped in its tracks in recent trading, with the implied rate back to 0.91% Friday morning. The RBNZ has cut its cash rate three times this year in the hope of not only protecting New Zealand from an ongoing global economic slowdown, but also in an effort to lift growth and inflation. Kiwi inflation has been running below the midpoint of the 1%-to-3% target range for years now and on Tuesday, the RBNZ's quarterly survey of inflation expectations showed that Kiwis expect the consumer price index to still be below that midpoint in two years time. The anticipated rate fell from 1.86% to 1.80% last quarter.

"We expect the RBNZ to cut the OCR to an all-time low of 50bps in Feb-2020, as domestic and global growth disappoint. We see downside risk to this forecast from the NZ's Bank Capital rules – which may lead the RBNZ to continue cutting. There are already signs that proposed NZ bank capital regulation is impairing credit growth," says Arend Kapteyn, global head of economics and strategy research at UBS, in the bank's 2020 outlook.

Above: NZD/USD rate shown at weekly intervals alongside Pound-to-Kiwi rate (orange line, left axis).

Some analysts had told clients in the wake of Wednesday's interest rate decision that the Kiwi Dollar could "outperform" other major currencies in the weeks ahead, a tip that will have been a cause for concern at the RBNZ because a rising currency exchange rate would put pressure on the export sector that's already been damaged by the trade war and global growth slowdown while making imported goods cheaper for Kiwis to buy.

Cheaper imports, while good for Kiwi consumers, would merely serve to reduce the already-insufficient inflation pressures the RBNZ has been seeking to foster for years now and that itself would udermined the object of the 2019 interest rate reduction excercices. This could mean that any further Kiwi recovery over the coming weeks will simply beget more comments from the RBNZ about the lingering prospect of additional rate cuts.

Like UBS, ANZ is bearish in its outlook for the Kiwi over the next week as well as month. If they're right in tipping the New Zealand Dollar rate for losses up ahead and Sterling is able to cling onto recent gains over the U.S. greenback, the Pound-to-New-Zealand-Dollar rate might also be able to chop back the declines clocked this week in the wake of the RBNZ's latest decision.

ANZ says the Kiwi should head toward 'fair value' of 0.64 while UBS forecasts an NZD/USD rate of 0.62 at year-end and a Pound-to-Kiwi rate of 2.09.