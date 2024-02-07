Ranking the UK's Youngest Billionaires

Image © Adobe Images

New research by financial services firm City Index reveals Ben Francis is the UK’s youngest billionaire, aged 31 years old.

Francis is CEO of fitness clothing brand Gymshark and is worth £1.02BN, according to a data compilation from City Index.

Francis started Gymshark in 2012 with Lewis Morgan (aged 20) whilst studying at Aston University together, where they began screen-printing and selling fitness clothing in his parents’ garage.

The company’s breakthrough came when Francis started sharing his fitness journey on social media platforms—particularly on YouTube and Instagram, which he continues to do with his wife Robin.

Forbes estimates that Francis' 70% stake in Gymshark is now worth $1.2 billion, averaging sales of over $1 million per day on their US site alone.3-5

According to the data, female UK billionaires are younger and richer, on average, than males. £4.23BN is the average net worth of a female UK billionaire, 27.5% more than male counterparts at £3.21BN.

Denise Coates, aged 55, is the only female UK billionaire to make the top 10, ranking 294th on Forbes’ billionaire index.

Coates largely made her wealth as the founder of online gambling site Bet365, currently valued at $3.3 billion and one of the world's largest online gambling companies.

Coates owns around half of the privately held Bet365, which facilitates more than $65 billion in bets per year, according to ggbet UK.

Nikolay Storonsky is the UK’s second-youngest male billionaire, having launched financial services firm Revolut when he was 31 years old in 2015 with co-founder Vlad Yatsenko, aged 33.

Revolut is estimated to be worth £26BN and Storonsky has an estimated net worth of £2.6 billion and ranks 928th on Forbes' billionaire index.

Michael Platt has the highest net worth on the list at £12.6BN and ranks 110th on the Forbes' global billionaire index.

He is a British hedge fund manager and co-founder of BlueCrest Capital Management.

Over the past 23 years, the fund has grown to more than $60BN in assets under management. Platt is renowned for his successes in the finance industry, particularly in the field of quantitative trading.