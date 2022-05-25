EuroMillions Cap to Rise by €10M, but Ultimate Cap Approaches

Image © Adobe Stock

The EuroMillions jackpot cap must now rise a further €10 million after it was won by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, however only one further rise in the cap is likely.

The £184,262,899.10 win was the maximum amount under current rules and is the biggest winning ticket in UK history.

Once a cap in EuroMillions is reached current competition rules allow for the limit to rise by a further €10M, or £8.3M.

The EuroMillions remains one the most high profile betting competitions for UK residents, although the odds of winning the top prize are staggeringly poor at one in 139 million.

The previous record UK win was held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170 million in October 2019.

The Thwaite win therefore breaks the record for the highest amount won in a lottery game in the UK by more than £14 million.

EuroMillions rules allow for the jackpot cap to increase in future: because the €230M cap has been won, it will now stand at €240M.

But current rules state the maximum jackpot cap is €250 million, so it will remain at this value even after it has been won unless the transnational gaming commissions that together form the EuroMillions lottery agree to another rise.

However, the EuroMillions is not technically the most lucrative lottery available to UK residents as there is the potential to win a 1 billion U.S. dollars jackpot from the UK when entering U.S. competitions.

To put the Thwaite's recent win into context, the average person has a one in 22 million chance of being made a saint or canonized by the Pope.

For those starting a family, there's a one in 13 million chance of giving birth to identical quadruplets.

You're more likely to become an astronaut, with a one in 12 million chance, than win the EuroMillions.

You're also more likely to get crushed by a vending machine than win EuroMillions with a one in 112 million chance of that happening.

And you are more likely to be killed in a plane crash than win the top prize, although the chance of this is staggeringly low at one in 11 million.