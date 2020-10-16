EUR/USD Forecast: Momentum Indicators Suggest Further Drift Lower

Image © Adobe Images

Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says the EUR/USD exchange rate is likely to drift lower in the near-term, although downside should largely be limited by the lower end of the 1.1610/1.2010 range.

The pair has spent the past twelve weeks trading in a 400 pip range between 1.1610/1.2010.

There have been drifts higher, there have been drifts lower.

Currently we see the market has fallen over at 1.1830 in the past week and is drifting lower.

Momentum indicators reflect a mild drift lower rather than anything more significant at this stage.

It is also interesting that the market is now retreating to test the support around 1.1695.

Although this is no longer a key support, it has been a good gauge of a floor in recent weeks and a closing breakdown would re-open the key 1.1610 lows again.

Each of the past four sessions has seen lower daily highs, so this trend will continue unless there is a break above 1.1760 today.

However, the hourly chart shows initial resistance is around 1.1720 this morning.

A gauge of improvement would also be seen if hourly RSI went above 60 and MACD lines moved above neutral. Until then, we favour using ticks higher to be a chance to sell for pressure towards 1.1610.

The risk negative bias that has ushered flow back towards safe haven assets in recent sessions is still present as we come towards the end of another frustrating week for major markets.

There is a distinct lack of trend or conviction right now through forex and commodities.

It is difficult for traders to take a view amid the frustrating lack of progress in US fiscal support negotiations and deadlock over a UK/EU trade deal.

In Washington, the sense is that fiscal support is becoming (if it is not already) a political football kicked around as who can use it for their advantage moving into the Presidential election.

Agreement is ever more unlikely and this is weighing on broad market sentiment. (For a more detailed look at the Dollar and the election, Pound Sterling Live's latest report on the matter is now ready for download).

The EU/UK negotiations are also extremely knife edge, with game theory playing out in a classic sense. They are close enough to continue talking, but the lack of real traction makes it likely that this will drag on for some weeks yet.

So with the impact on major markets, we see a drift towards safety, with the dollar and yen benefitting at the expense of higher risk commodity currencies such as Aussie and Kiwi.

In the US a rebound in Treasury yields helped equities rally into the close, but this traction looks to be waning again today. As yields tick back lower again, it is setting up for another frustrating day for the bulls.

It is a US focused day on the economic calendar to end the week. However, first up is the final Eurozone inflation reading for September at 1000BST. Headline Eurozone HICP is expected to be confirmed at -0.3% (-0.3% flash September, down from -0.2% final August).

The core Eurozone HICP is expected to also be confirmed at +0.2% (+0.2% flash September, +0.4% final August).

Into the US session, the main focus is US Retail Sales at 1330BST which is expected to show core ex-autos sales gaining by +0.5% in the month of September (after growth of +0.7% in August). US Industrial Production is at 1415BST and is expected to improve by +0.5% on the month in September (after +0.4% in August).

Capacity Utilization is expected to also improve to 71.9% (from 71.4% in August). The preliminary look at October’s Michigan Sentiment is at 1500BST and is expected to tick slightly higher to 80.5 (from 80.4 in September).