GBP/USD Outlook: High Volatility Challenges Confidence in Calling a Direction

The GBP/USD exchange rate is trading around the 1.30 marker but remains a highly volatile prospect. Analysts and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says 1.3080 at the top and 1.2860 are the two gateways to further gains and losses, respectively.

Brexit trade negotiations make sterling and in this case, GBP/USD a volatile play right now. Sharp intraday swings in the past couple of days reflect this.

A recent two week uptrend was broken yesterday, but the market then swung back higher and is again around the 1.3000 old pivot and restricted under 1.3080 resistance.

Newsflow over the trade talks are a key driver here in the coming days, with support around 1.2860 (yesterday’s low) and resistance at 1.3080 near term key reference points for potential breaks.

Positive news of an agreement will pull GBP/USD above 1.3080 and open the upside once more. The two sides dragging their feet will see GBP/USD drifting back lower again, with below 1.2860 opening 1.2670.

As this soft deadline of this weekend’s EU Council meeting approaches, there are signs of progress but seemingly not enough for agreement.

The talks are likely to continue for a number of weeks. A drag on the negotiations will likely weigh on sterling which is becoming increasingly jittery in recent sessions.

Will they? Won’t they?” uncertainty seems to be a common theme for the key factors driving major markets right now.

It should therefore come as little surprise that major forex and commodities are stuck in a risk-on/risk-off loop, lacking conviction and range bound.

Conflicting daily reports of progress and then lack of agreement on US fiscal support, are dragging the dollar lower then higher, but overall, meaning that a lack of trend is the result.

The Democrats and Republicans seem to be too far apart for an imminent agreement, and the prospects of something this side of the Presidential election are dwindling. This has pulled the dollar higher and hit risk appetite in the past day or so. (Pound Sterling Live have issued a new guide on the Dollar's outlook with regard to the 'blue wave' outcome, and have commentary and tables from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Barclays, UBS, JP Morgan and more. Get the guide here.)

Another currency under pressure today is the Aussie, which has reacted poorly to the suggestion from RBA Governor Lowe that yields are too high and that a rate cut to +10bps could be seen.

We have to wait until the US session for any meaningful data on the economic calendar today. There is a clutch of data at 1330BST with a couple of Fed surveys and the weekly jobless numbers.

The New York Fed Manufacturing (Empire State) is expected to slip slightly to +15.0 in October (from +17.0 in September).

Philly Fed Business Index is also expected to fall slightly to +14.0 in October (from +15.0 in September). US Weekly Jobless Claims are expected to improve slightly to 825,000 (from 840,000 last week).

Finally, the EIA Crude Oil Inventories, delayed a day due to Columbus Day on Monday, are at 1600BST and are expected to show a drawdown of -3.4m barrels (after a stock build of +0.5m barrels last week).

Once more there are several Fed speakers to watch out for today, although some repeats of yesterday. FOMC board member Randall Quarles (centrist) is speaking at 1400BST along with the FOMC’s Robert Kaplan (voter, centrist).

Furthermore, the most dovish member of the FOMC, Neel Kashkari (voter, very dovish) speaks at 2200BST.

It might also be interesting to look out for ECB President Christine Lagarde who speaks at 1600BST, although she is due to speak broadly about the world economy, so may avoid ECB specifics.