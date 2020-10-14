EUR/USD Forecast: Break Below 1.1695 Would Flip Market into Negative

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate suffered a 0.60% decline on Tuesday leaving analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets to reconsider the once-bullish outlook for the Euro.

The efforts of the bulls over the past couple of weeks seem to be coming too little.

EUR/USD has struggled to find positive traction in a recovery and now, with yesterday’s decisive negative candle, the move seems to be over.

A feature of ranging markets, is that attempts to form a new trend are quickly snuffed out.

And so, with two opposing trendline broken in the past week (a five week downtrend was broken last week, and now a two week uptrend has been broken), we have to be neutral.

The pair has been dragged back into the old 1.1695/1.1750 band once more, which seems to be very much neutral territory now.

Momentum indicators have flattened off around their neutral points (RSI flat a shade under 50, MACD lines flat a shade under 0). This appears to be a market now stuck in a 400 pip range (between 1.1610/1.2010).

There would be a negative bias forming if there was a break under 1.1695 now (to open 1.1610). Resistance at 1.1830 has also strengthened in recent days.

Major markets have become riddled with uncertainty. Although there is still an expectation that Joe Biden is (currently) very well placed to become President, just under three week’s to go there is plenty of time still for Trump to engage a recovery.

A fiscal support package agreed before the election is increasingly less likely as Democrats once more reject a $1.8 trillion package from the White House as being inadequate.

Risk appetite took a dive late Monday as Johnson & Johnson paused its COVID vaccination trails, and this has now been compounded by a similar move from another US pharma company, Eli Lilly.

Although these kinds of pauses are common place in phase three trials, it has still jolted market sentiment.

US yields have jagged lower, flattening the US yield curve and supported the safe haven US dollar (and also the Japanese yen too).

Sterling will be particularly sensitive to EU/UK trade deal headlines in the coming days and a lack traction in front of this week’s soft deadline has left Cable at risk of the bears.

It is quite light on the economic calendar today. The Eurozone Industrial Production is at 1000BST and is expected to improve by +0.8% on the month of August (after growth of +4.1% in July) which would leave the year on year decline at -7.2% (up from -7.7% in July).

Then later on is the US PPI, or factory gate inflation for September, at 1330BST. Consensus expects headline PPI to improve to +0.2% year on year (from -0.2% in August), whilst core PPI is expected to improve to +0.9% (from +0.6% in August).