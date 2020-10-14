GBP/USD Slump Extends, "Higher low of 1.2845 at Risk" says Analyst

The GBP/USD exchange rate fell a percent on Tuesday and there appears to be further follow-through momentum in the midweek session, but analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry says this remains a market without a trend.

There are so many significant moving parts for GBP/USD right now.

For sterling we have Brexit trade negotiations and Bank of England negative rates chatter; whilst for the dollar there is the US election and fiscal stimulus, along side broader risk on/risk off moves.

So it should perhaps be of little surprise that there has been a sharp reversal to break a trend.

A lack of trend is a theme across major markets at the moment, and GBP/USD appears to be no exception.

A developing two-week uptrend has been broken as a sharp -130 pip loss was seen yesterday and further downside has come today.

A decisive reversal back under 1.3000 (which now has to be seen again as a key resistance), leaves the higher low of 1.2845 at risk.

Momentum indicators had been building positively, but the failure points are disappointing for the bulls (RSI failing at 60, MACD lines failing at neutral).

The immediate bias is negative towards a test of 1.2845 but this is likely to become a market riddled with uncertainty again.

Initial resistance at 1.2945 protects 1.3000.

Major markets have become riddled with uncertainty. Although there is still an expectation that Joe Biden is (currently) very well placed to become President, just under three week’s to go there is plenty of time still for Trump to engage a recovery.

A fiscal support package agreed before the election is increasingly less likely as Democrats once more reject a $1.8 trillion package from the White House as being inadequate.

Risk appetite took a dive late Monday as Johnson & Johnson paused its COVID vaccination trails, and this has now been compounded by a similar move from another US pharma company, Eli Lilly.

Although these kinds of pauses are common place in phase three trials, it has still jolted market sentiment.

US yields have jagged lower, flattening the US yield curve and supported the safe haven US dollar (and also the Japanese yen too).

Sterling will be particularly sensitive to EU/UK trade deal headlines in the coming days and a lack traction in front of this week’s soft deadline has left Cable at risk of the bears.

It is quite light on the economic calendar today. The Eurozone Industrial Production is at 1000BST and is expected to improve by +0.8% on the month of August (after growth of +4.1% in July) which would leave the year on year decline at -7.2% (up from -7.7% in July).

Then later on is the US PPI, or factory gate inflation for September, at 1330BST. Consensus expects headline PPI to improve to +0.2% year on year (from -0.2% in August), whilst core PPI is expected to improve to +0.9% (from +0.6% in August).