EUR/USD Forecast: A Fall below 1.1750 Threatens Bullish Outlook

The EUR/USD exchange rate has retreated to 1.1782 on Tuesday leaving the pair testing a key supportive trend line, says analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets.

Even though the pair is trading clear above 1.1750 again, the outlook is still not decisively positive.

A new uptrend formation is in place (today at 1.1780) but a negative close yesterday and another early slip lower today is testing the trendline.

The improvement in momentum indicators is also being tested as MACD lines just tail off around neutral and RSI slips back towards 50.

Resistance is in place at Friday’s high of 1.1830 now and the bulls will be mindful that this needs to be broken to continue the run higher. First and foremost though, is holding the trendline.

A failure below 1.1750 would again seriously question bull control, whilst below 1.1725 (the first real higher low) would neutralise the outlook again.

There is a mixed feel to markets today as the risk positive intent of recent sessions has begun to ebb away.

With US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson pausing its COVID-19 vaccination trial there is a jolt to recent bullishness.

Pausing trials are common practice (the AstraZeneca trial saw a similar pause for a few days about a month ago), but this has just given the bulls an excuse to pullback slightly.

As US Treasuries resume trading after a Columbus Day break, yields are ticking lower and the dollar is feeling the benefit once more.

Markets have been viewing the US fiscal support negotiations with a glass half full mentality, however, with a lack of traction there could also be some fatigue setting in.

We are seeing this today, with US index futures rolling back from a strong recent run higher. With Q3 earnings season starting in earnest today too, this adds another factor into the mix too.

A stronger dollar has weighed on the precious metals, whilst for oil, increasing second waves of COVID are a threat to demand at a time where supply is also looks to be increasing in Libya.

UK unemployment levels are now beginning to increase, although they are still at artificially low levels in light of the government furlough scheme. Sterling is relatively unmoved, with Cable focused more on dollar price action today.

There are a couple of important data points to watch out for on the economic calendar today. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is at 1000BST is expected to decline to 73.0 in October (down from 77.4 in September). This would be driven by a deterioration in the current conditions to -60.0 (from -66.2 in September).

Then into the US session, US CPI inflation for September is at 1330BST, with headline CPI expected to see an increase to +1.8% (up from +1.7% in August), whilst core CPI is expected to also tick higher to +1.4% (from +1.3% in August).