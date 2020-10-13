GBP/USD Outlook Improving

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate closed decisively above 1.30 for the second day in succession, leaving technical analyst and forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets to say the prospect for further gains is building.

A second positive candlestick clear above 1.3000 is building on the improving outlook on GBP/USD. Where 1.3000 was once a ceiling, this resistance has now turned into a basis of support.

The market has also closed above 1.3050, meaning that the old August lows (which have been a basis of overhead supply) are now being overcome.

A continued improvement in momentum is coming, with Stochastics above 80, RSI hovering around multi-week highs, whilst MACD lines continue to advance.

It points towards using weakness as a chance to buy. A mild early turn lower today could be such an opportunity, with 1.3000 now a basis of support.

The market is now edging higher in a mini trend channel, but the more interesting upside target is still the +330 pips from the breakout of a month long range/base pattern. This implies 1.3330 in the coming weeks.

It is likely that a positive outcome from the Brexit trade deal negotiations will be needed for this though. Below 1.3000 would be a disappointment now, but further support arrives at 1.2970 and 1.2920.

There is a mixed feel to markets today as the risk positive intent of recent sessions has begun to ebb away.

With US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson pausing its COVID-19 vaccination trial there is a jolt to recent bullishness.

Pausing trials are common practice (the AstraZeneca trial saw a similar pause for a few days about a month ago), but this has just given the bulls an excuse to pullback slightly.

As US Treasuries resume trading after a Columbus Day break, yields are ticking lower and the dollar is feeling the benefit once more.

Markets have been viewing the US fiscal support negotiations with a glass half full mentality, however, with a lack of traction there could also be some fatigue setting in.

We are seeing this today, with US index futures rolling back from a strong recent run higher. With Q3 earnings season starting in earnest today too, this adds another factor into the mix too.

A stronger dollar has weighed on the precious metals, whilst for oil, increasing second waves of COVID are a threat to demand at a time where supply is also looks to be increasing in Libya.

UK unemployment levels are now beginning to increase, although they are still at artificially low levels in light of the government furlough scheme. Sterling is relatively unmoved, with Cable focused more on dollar price action today.

There are a couple of important data points to watch out for on the economic calendar today. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is at 1000BST is expected to decline to 73.0 in October (down from 77.4 in September). This would be driven by a deterioration in the current conditions to -60.0 (from -66.2 in September).

Then into the US session, US CPI inflation for September is at 1330BST, with headline CPI expected to see an increase to +1.8% (up from +1.7% in August), whilst core CPI is expected to also tick higher to +1.4% (from +1.3% in August).