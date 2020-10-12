GBP/USD on Cusp of Breaking through Key Barrier

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate rose above 1.30 on Friday, but analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says a more convincing uptrend will only be established once resistance at 1.3000/1.3050 is broken.

After some consideration around the 1.3000 resistance, GBP/USD is looking to break through the barrier of 1.3000/1.3050.

These were the old lows of August which have since been a basis of resistance for the past month.

If the bulls can now break clear above 1.3050 then it would be a strong statement for further gains.

Already we see momentum building positively, with the Stochastics especially moving into bullish configuration.

If the RSI can move into the 60s and MACD lines accelerate above neutral, then the bulls are in control once more. Initially, trading consistently above 1.3000 would be a strong signal, with a close above 1.3050 being a breakout.

The support at 1.2845 is now a near term key higher low.

There is certainly an argument for saying this is already a base pattern formation (or upside break from a consolidation rectangle) which would imply +330 pips towards 1.3330 in the coming weeks. If the Brexit trade talks go well, this is a definite possibility.

Major markets look somewhat cautious in early moves today as several key issues remain on a knife-edge.

US politics remains front and centre. Whilst the market appears to be positioning for a Biden victory in the US Presidential election, there is a lack of clarity still on whether a fiscal stimulus agreement can be struck prior to the election.

In some ways, the market is taking it as a win/win, with the Democrats driving a hard bargain (wanting more funding), but equally in the knowledge that the opinion polls have Joe Biden around 10%/12% ahead.

Whether fiscal support is agreed now or after a Biden victory (still an assumption at this stage) then it will be risk positive. Markets are also tentatively pricing for moves towards a potential Brexit trade deal agreement.

However, there is a balance to this mood today, as the Peoples Bank of China (the PBoC) made it cheaper to short the Yuan and this has just weighed across risk assets today.

It is all leaving a slightly cautious look for forex with the dollar clawing back some of Friday’s losses.

This is weighing on gold, whilst the Aussie is also slipping back slightly. Despite this though, equities still seem to be sustaining the positive bias.

Today is Columbus Day in the US and cash Treasury markets are closed which could leave markets slightly lacking direction.