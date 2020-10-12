EUR/USD "Finding Traction" says Hantec's Perry

Image © European Central Bank

The EUR/USD exchange rate has moved back above 1.18 following a 0.67% jump on Friday, Oct. 09. Analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says technical indicators are suggesting "the bulls are back".

There have been question marks surrounding moves on EUR/USD in the past week, however, dollar selling pressure seemed to move up a gear on Friday to pull EUR/USD to a three week high.

This confirmed a break of the five-week downtrend and really begins to find some traction in a renewed positive outlook for the pair.

Momentum indicators have really turned the corner too, with a bull cross on MACD lines (a medium term positive signal) and Stochastics rising at two month highs.

If the RSI moves into the 60s, this really is confirmation that the bulls are back.

The old 1.1750 level is now becoming a basis of support, whilst a (slightly re-drawn) two-week uptrend is supportive today around 1.1765. The bulls will be looking at initial resistance at 1.1870 before 1.1900/1.1920. The first real support is now 1.1725 which is a higher low from mid last week.

Major markets look somewhat cautious in early moves today as several key issues remain on a knife-edge.

US politics remains front and centre. Whilst the market appears to be positioning for a Biden victory in the US Presidential election, there is a lack of clarity still on whether a fiscal stimulus agreement can be struck prior to the election.

In some ways, the market is taking it as a win/win, with the Democrats driving a hard bargain (wanting more funding), but equally in the knowledge that the opinion polls have Joe Biden around 10%/12% ahead.

Whether fiscal support is agreed now or after a Biden victory (still an assumption at this stage) then it will be risk positive. Markets are also tentatively pricing for moves towards a potential Brexit trade deal agreement.

However, there is a balance to this mood today, as the Peoples Bank of China (the PBoC) made it cheaper to short the Yuan and this has just weighed across risk assets today.

It is all leaving a slightly cautious look for forex with the dollar clawing back some of Friday’s losses.

This is weighing on gold, whilst the Aussie is also slipping back slightly. Despite this though, equities still seem to be sustaining the positive bias.

Today is Columbus Day in the US and cash Treasury markets are closed which could leave markets slightly lacking direction.