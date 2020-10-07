GBP/USD: 1.30 Resistance Still in Play

The GBP/USD exchange rate fell 0.80% on Tuesday having gone above 1.30 briefly at one point in the day. Analyst Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says there is a risk the pair regains downside momentum.

A sharp intraday turn lower has shifted the emphasis within the 1.2670/1.3000 range once more.

A bearish engulfing candlestick has put a halt to upside pressure and bolstered the resistance at 1.3000 again.

Breaking the 8 session uptrend reflects this:

How the market responds today will be telling as to whether the market regains downside momentum for a move back towards 1.2670 again.

A second negative candlestick leaving a move below 1.2860 (still a gauge for a mid-range pivot) would increase corrective momentum.

Stochastics are already crossing lower (a sell signal), whilst RSI is back under 50. The hourly chart shows initial support between 1.2800/1.2835.

If ever there was a lesson in watching the newsflow as well as the technicals it was yesterday. The dollar weakening and positive risk appetite was turned completely on a sixpence with Trump’s announcement to end negotiations on fiscal support.

Trump has pulled the plug on the White House negotiating with the Democrats, saying that Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith”. He has ordered negotiations to stop until after the Presidential election.

This coming even after Fed chair Powell spoke of the need for fiscal support to be used alongside monetary policy. Risk appetite flooded away and the dollar strengthened.

Now, it is all about the reaction today.

We will see what the recent risk recovery was really made of.

Was it all a load of hot air, just pumped up on the assumption that a fiscal support package of possibly towards $2 trillion would flood the economy? Or is there something deeper to the move?

An initial dollar strengthening on the disappointment has started to ebb again early this morning.

Risk appetite is rebounding, with Treasury yields higher, the dollar broadly lower, US index futures higher and gold higher. Can this move continue into and through the US session.

If US traders come in and see another opportunity to sell, it would signal a confirmation that there is likely to be at best choppy trading (likely in front of the election), but could even see another leg of dollar strengthening.

It could be a key session ahead.

Today is quite light on key entries for the economic calendar.

It is only really the EIA Crude Oil Inventories at 1530BST of interest, with an expectation of a slight stock build of +0.4m barrels (after a drawdown of -2.0m barrels last week).

It is however, a day heavy with central bank speakers. The ECB’s Christine ,Lagarde takes top billing at 1310BST where the hope is that perhaps she will give more away that yesterday’s speech.

Then later in the session, the Fed speakers begin, with the FOMC’s Neel Kashkari (voter, very dovish) at 1800BST. The at 1900BST the FOMC’s John Williams (voter, centrist) speaks.