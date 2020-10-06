GBP/USD Forecast: Break of 1.30 Eyed

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate touched the 1.30 barrier before retreating back to 1.2963 on Tuesday, but analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry says technical momentum is such that a break above this key level is increasingly likely.

We have seen EUR/USD taking on an improving technical outlook, and GBP/USD is also on the brink too.

The barrier of 1.3000 was key resistance in mid-September and once more is under pressure.

The run of predominantly positive candlesticks over the past couple of weeks has pulled Cable to test 1.3000 already this morning.

However, momentum indicators are leading the market for a breakout, with the RSI at a four week high, Stochastics accelerating into bullish configuration and a recent MACD bull cross.

We are looking for a closing breakout above 1.3050 to be confirmation of a more positive outlook taking hold once more.

We see a tentative uptrend of the past 8 sessions supportive around 1.2895 today, but also note that near term trending moves have not tended to last that long over the past month.

Initial support of yesterday’s low is around 1.2900.

Markets have taken on a more positive attitude to risk as President Trump has been allowed to leave hospital to return to the White House.

Whilst it is still too early to declare the President clear of COVID, for now, the immediate risk to government has been reduced. It means that focus can also be on the US fiscal stimulus talks.

House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are still deep in discussions and there is hope that something may be agreed, although this would still need to be voted upon by the Republican controlled Senate.

Broad risk took a leap yesterday, pulling equities sharply higher and out of safe havens such as the dollar and the yen. This morning is a little more cautious though. As we come into the European session, major markets are all but flat.

Fed chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde both speak today and this may be adding to the caution.

Overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to sit on its hands with its monetary policy decision, holding rates and the 3yr yield target at +0.25%.

However, this does not remove the easing bias that seems to be set up for the meetings ahead, and the Aussie has just lagged this morning as a result.

Today is arguably more about central banks than the data on the economic calendar. However, UK Construction PMI is at 0930BST and is expected to slip slightly to 54.0 (from 54.6 in August).

The US Trade Balance is at 1330BST and is expected to show a deterioration in the deficit to -$66.1bn in August (from -$63.6bn in July).

US JOLTS jobs openings are at 1500BST and are expected to increase slightly in August to 6.69m (from 6.62m in July).

The central bank speakers continue with the ECB’s Christine Lagarde who speaks at 0935BST.

Then later in the session, there is the main event, with the Fed chair Jerome Powell at 1540BST. Furthermore, there is the FOMC’s Patrick Harker (voter, centrist leans hawkish) at 1645BST and the FOMC’s Robert Kaplan (voter who dissented at the last meeting) speaking at 2300BST.