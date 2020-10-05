EUR/USD "on a Knife Edge" at Start of New Week

The EUR/USD exchange rate is at 1.1730 on Monday and analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says a close above last week’s high of 1.1770 would be a decisive positive signal.

The pair still stands at a crucial near to medium term crossroads as the old support band 1.1695/1.1750 continues to contain recent price action.

Add to this the barrier of the four week downtrend (today at 1.1765) and the importance of this period of trading grows further.

Momentum indicators picked up early last week as EUR/USD rallied from 1.1610 and they also sit around important neutral levels. The RSI especially, flattening off around 50 is key.

After Friday’s decisive negative candle which stopped the bull recovery momentum, it means that a second negative candle today with a close back under 1.1695 would begin to increase the downside pressure.

However, the bulls are holding firm this morning to leave the market on a knife edge.

Having consolidated for a number of sessions, a close above last week’s high of 1.1770 would be a decisive positive signal. However, for now, this is an uncertain market.

Traders are still trying to make sense of what Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection means to risk appetite.

There are some suggestions that he is stable yet also that he is on a steroid treatment only used for the more severe of cases.

The broad assessment is that Trump will really struggle over the final month of the Presidential election campaign. Quite how the voters of the US make of this may be reflected in the opinion polls, but if voters do not know what a Trump presidency brings now, they must have been living in a hole for the past four years.

Markets are a little more settled today, with risk appetite recovery after taking a hit on Friday.

There may well be further room for elevated volatility on updates to Trump’s health, but for now, the start of this week looks to be fairly positive for risk.

With ever rising COVID second wave fears though, it will be interesting to see if this improvement in risk can last. A weaker yen is a standard response, whilst it is interesting to see the dollar not suffering too much.

Gold unwinding some of its recent gains (even as the dollar is slipping slightly today) is a little surprising and is worth keeping an eye on.

An equities rebound is the main risk positive response, along with oil bouncing too. There is still a sense that markets are sitting at a crossroads though, albeit with elevated volatility. The next trend that begins to form could therefore be crucial to the medium term outlook.