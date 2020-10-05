GBP/USD: Bulls in Control as Long as 1.2860 Pivot Holds

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is back above 1.29 at the start of the new week. The outlook is however likely to be dictated by a technical range lying between 1.2860 at the bottom and 1.30 towards the top says analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets.

GBP/USD is looking to edge higher even amidst the uncertainty of a number of hugely significant fundamental factors weigh into the near term price action (Trump’s health and Brexit trade negotiations primarily).

GBP/USD moved higher on Friday with a sense that near term weakness still remains a chance to buy.

We have previously talked of a pivot around 1.2860 and closing above here is still a gauge for the bulls to remain in control.

An early consolidation today and newsflow is once more likely to be a driver.

We still see the market trading under 1.3000 and until the bulls can break decisively clear, we only see a market lacking real direction.

Traders are still trying to make sense of what Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection means to risk appetite.

There are some suggestions that he is stable yet also that he is on a steroid treatment only used for the more severe of cases.

The broad assessment is that Trump will really struggle over the final month of the Presidential election campaign. Quite how the voters of the US make of this may be reflected in the opinion polls, but if voters do not know what a Trump presidency brings now, they must have been living in a hole for the past four years.

Markets are a little more settled today, with risk appetite recovery after taking a hit on Friday.

There may well be further room for elevated volatility on updates to Trump’s health, but for now, the start of this week looks to be fairly positive for risk.

With ever rising COVID second wave fears though, it will be interesting to see if this improvement in risk can last. A weaker yen is a standard response, whilst it is interesting to see the dollar not suffering too much.

Gold unwinding some of its recent gains (even as the dollar is slipping slightly today) is a little surprising and is worth keeping an eye on.

An equities rebound is the main risk positive response, along with oil bouncing too. There is still a sense that markets are sitting at a crossroads though, albeit with elevated volatility. The next trend that begins to form could therefore be crucial to the medium term outlook.