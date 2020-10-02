EUR/USD Softer but Not Spooked by Trump Covid News

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate has fallen back to 1.1718 amidst market uncertainty surrounding the health of the U.S. President. However, analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says technical levels and indicators are still holding up.

With markets broadly risk negative today (on Trump’s COVID test) we have seen the dollar regaining some lost ground.

On EUR/USD this means a drag back. However, it is interesting to see that the market is still trading within the 1.1695/1.1750 band of resistance.

Despite a brief intraday jump to 1.1770 yesterday, the market continues to close below 1.1750 and EUR/USD remains stuck around this crossroads.

The four-week downtrend is falling at 1.1775 today and this market remains on a crucial knife edge.

It is difficult to say the lasting reaction that this Trump news will have on the dollar.

Add Nonfarm Payrolls into the mix and it could be a volatile session today. Reaction into the close tonight (after the US has had time to react) will be a key indicator.

A close back under 1.1695 tonight would reinstate the negative bias for a test of 1.1610 again.

Closing above the downtrend line would be a positive move for EUR/USD for a continuation of a near term rally.

President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

The implications of this could be numerous and it is far too early to gauge its true impact.

Firstly and primarily, someone in their mid-70s getting coronavirus is worrying and whatever your politics, it is something that no-one should wish on another person and we wish President Trump a speedy recovery.

When we look into the impact of the news, this is where things get far more complicated.

What are the implications to major markets of Trump’s mortality and for the Presidential Election? There will be some wild conspiracy theories banded around, and a lot of conjecture over how this impacts on the election.

Ultimately, it means uncertainty and volatility.

Accordingly, markets are initially reacting with flows into safe havens, but this will be a volatile session. Does the dollar benefit from this or not?

When the leaders of the UK and Brazil were struck with COVID, their currencies were sold off, however, the dollar is still a classic safe haven. The yen seems to be a safe bet right now, as is gold.

However, how long with markets be reacting to this? US traders still need to respond, and there is the added volatility impact of Nonfarm Payrolls today.

Equities have fallen sharply in the US and there is a knock-on impact in Europe today.

Risk off also means oil is sharply lower. However, events such as these tend to generate knee-jerk reactions that unwind.

Unless Trump’s mortality is called into question, it is likely that this move will be short-lived. It just depends upon how long. In the meantime, be prepared for a bumpy road on major markets.

The Nonfarm Payrolls report dominates the economic calendar today but there are also some other important data points to watch out for.

In the European morning, we see flash Eurozone inflation at 1000BST, with headline HICP expected to remain negative at -0.2% year on year in September (-0.2% YoY in August), whilst core HICP is expected to improve slightly to +0.5% (from +0.4% in August).

Then focus turns to the US Employment Situation at 1330BST, with the headline Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show +850,000 jobs in September (although this is down from the +1.371m jobs in August). The US Unemployment rate is expected to continue to reduce, to 8.2% (from 8.4% in August).

Furthermore, Average Hourly Earnings are also expected to have grown by +0.2% on the month meaning the year on year growth is at +4.8% (+4.7% in August).

Later in the US session the revised Michigan Sentiment is at 1500BST with the slightest of upward revisions to 79.0 (from 78.9 at the flash reading, up from a final reading of 74.1 in August).

US Factory Orders at 1500BST are expected to have grown by +1.0% on the month in August (following a jump of +6.4% in July).